Denmark: Proposal to increase the dividend withholding tax rate for residents in tax heaven countries

02/12/2021 | 04:56am EST
12.02.2021

The Danish Government has presented to the Parliament a new proposed law, that will, if adopted, become effective on 1 July 2021 and increase the dividend withholding tax rate to 44% for certain recipients that are registered or residents in a tax heaven country.

The proposal is however only applicable, provided the recipient, resident in a tax heaven country is one of the below:

  • Majority shareholders that possesses or have possessed within the last five years:
    • 25 % of the share capital of the company; or
    • More than 50 % of the voting rights in the company.

or

  • Parent/mother companies that hold at least 10 % of the share capital in the subsidiary companies ('Datterselskabsaktier').

or

  • Concern company shareholders that possesses concern company shares ('Koncernselskabsaktier').

The full text of the law proposal, currently only available in Danish, is available on the Danish Parliament's website.

We continue to monitor the Danish market as more information becomes available.

Further information

For further information, customers may contact the Clearstream Banking Tax Help Desk or Clearstream Banking Client Services or their Relationship Officer.

This Taxflash is intended to provide customers with general information gathered from different sources that are generally believed to be reliable. Clearstream Banking S.A. does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information and does not undertake to keep it up to date. Use of the information made available in this Taxflash is at the customer's own risk and Clearstream Banking S.A. its subsidiaries and affiliates expressly disclaim any liability for any errors or omissions

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 09:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
