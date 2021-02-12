Denmark: Proposal to increase the dividend withholding tax rate for residents in tax heaven countries

12.02.2021

The Danish Government has presented to the Parliament a new proposed law, that will, if adopted, become effective on 1 July 2021 and increase the dividend withholding tax rate to 44% for certain recipients that are registered or residents in a tax heaven country.

The proposal is however only applicable, provided the recipient, resident in a tax heaven country is one of the below:

Majority shareholders that possesses or have possessed within the last five years: 25 % of the share capital of the company; or More than 50 % of the voting rights in the company.



or

Parent/mother companies that hold at least 10 % of the share capital in the subsidiary companies ('Datterselskabsaktier').

or

Concern company shareholders that possesses concern company shares ('Koncernselskabsaktier').

The full text of the law proposal, currently only available in Danish, is available on the Danish Parliament's website.

We continue to monitor the Danish market as more information becomes available.

We continue to monitor the Czech market for new developments and will provide more information as it becomes available.

For further information, customers may contact the Clearstream Banking Tax Help Desk or Clearstream Banking Client Services or their Relationship Officer.