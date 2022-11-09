Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Denmark Sells EUR1.5 Billion in November 2024-Dated Euro Benchmark -- Update

11/09/2022 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Emese Bartha


Denmark raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.51 billion) via the issuance of a November 2024-dated euro benchmark under its Euro Medium Term Note program on Wednesday, said one of the lead manager banks.

Books for the issue closed in excess of EUR2.5 billion, excluding joint lead manager interest, while the spread on the bond was set 33 basis points above Germany's 0.40% September 2024 Schatz, the same bank said.

The new bond, which has a 2.5% coupon, was priced at 99.996, at a yield of 2.502%, the same bank said.

Bookrunners of the issue were BNP Paribas, J.P.Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nordea.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1033ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -1.20% 50.12 Real-time Quote.-16.59%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.63% 84.73 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
NORDEA BANK ABP -0.99% 106.06 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
Latest news "Economy"
10:49aIndian government To Sell 1.55% Stake In Axis Bank
RE
10:46aSouth African rand slips as dollar finds footing
RE
10:44aFed terminal rate to reach just under 5%, said bond strategists - Reuters poll
RE
10:42aAnalysis-Heavily discounted UK Plc may have further to fall
RE
10:37aBrussels proposes EU support plan for Ukraine, Hungary says 'no'
RE
10:36aU.S. wholesale inventories revised lower in September
RE
10:33aTropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida's Atlantic coast
RE
10:33aDenmark Sells EUR1.5 Billion in November 2024-Dated Euro Benchmark -- Update
DJ
10:25aGrowth in U.S. Wholesale Inventories Eased in September
DJ
10:24aU.S. climate envoy Kerry: Climate relations with China not yet working after Taiwan visit
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results
2Elon Musk sells 19.5 million Tesla shares worth $3.95 billion - SEC fil..
3Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Lyft, Garmin, Qiagen, Marks and Spe..
4Publication of Interim Report January – September 2022
5Alfen N : 22Q3 trading update

HOT NEWS