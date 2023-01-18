Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Denmark backs UAE leadership of COP28 climate talks

01/18/2023 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COP26 in Glasgow

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Denmark said it is optimistic that the United Arab Emirates, which hosts this year's UN climate talks, will push for ambitious action to curb climate change at the conference, following criticism from activists over the oil-producing nation's role.

The UAE last week appointed Sultan al-Jaber, head of the country's oil company ADNOC and its climate envoy, as president of the COP28 climate summit in Abu Dhabi - a role that involves overseeing negotiations among the nearly 200 countries that typically attend the annual talks to address global warming.

The appointment drew criticism from activists concerned about the influence of the fossil fuel lobby on the talks, particularly after some delegates criticised last year's event in Egypt, saying fossil fuel producers had watered down emission reduction ambitions.

"I think that everything the Presidency has done so far has only given us reason to be optimistic," Dan Jorgensen, Denmark's minister for global climate policy and development told Reuters.

"If we are to stay below 1.5 degrees in temperature increase, it is totally necessary that we have a transition of all societies on this planet, also the oil producing ones," he said, adding that in his experience - which includes representing Denmark in UN climate talks since 2019 - the UAE has been "very engaged" in diplomacy on the issue.

Al-Jaber said on Saturday COP28 should forge solidarity between the global north and south, and the UAE would approach the conference with a "great sense of urgency".

Countries at COP28 will formally assess their progress towards the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5C - and the far faster emissions cuts needed to do that.

Jorgensen said this stocktake must also yield a plan for how countries will get on track for the 1.5C goal - as well as more funding to help developing nations do this.

The world is already 1.2C warmer than pre-industrial times, predominantly due to greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; additional reporting by Maha El Daham; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.66% 87.24 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.62% 3.9856 Delayed Quote.1.12%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.01%
WTI 1.40% 82.058 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
Latest news "Economy"
10:24aFactbox-How top Mafia boss Messina Denaro escaped justice for 30 years
RE
10:23aLufthansa bids for stake in Italian airline ITA
RE
10:19aNorthvolt says 'believes in Germany', battery plant talks ongoing
RE
10:15aDenmark backs UAE leadership of COP28 climate talks
RE
10:15aU.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Rose in January, Signaling Turning Point -- NAHB
DJ
10:15aExisting Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:10aTakeaway CEO Groen: sales process for Grubhub 'difficult' given current M&A market
RE
10:08aU.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement
RE
10:06aU.S. home builder spirits brighten to kick off 2023, NAHB says
RE
10:02aU.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
2NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
3French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5China reports big jump in foreign capital inflows on reopening bets

HOT NEWS