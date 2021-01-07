Log in
Denmark charges two British nationals over 'cum-ex' trading scheme

01/07/2021 | 04:45am EST
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish prosecutors said on Thursday they had charged two British nationals with unlawfully obtaining more than 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.5 billion) via a sham trading scheme to make double tax reclaims.

The fraud scheme, known as 'cum-ex' trading, involved submitting more than 3,000 applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from several countries around the world in order to receive dividend tax refunds, the prosecutor said.

State prosecutor Per Fiig said the two defendants "committed cynical and meticulously planned fraud" and described the case as "extremely serious".

One of the charged resides in Dubai and the other in the United Kingdom. All measures would be employed to bring the defendants in front of a Danish court, where both face a maximum penalty of up to 12 years imprisonment, the prosecutor said.

"We are not so naive, that we think they will appear in Denmark on their own in a trial where they risk many years in prison," Fiig told Reuters.

The case cannot proceed without the accused being physically present in the court, he added.

The prosecutor has investigated the case, in which the Danish state was defrauded of more than 12,7 billion crowns, since 2016 in cooperation with counterparties in Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

The prosecutor has already seized more than 3 billion crowns from various persons and companies, but says retrieving the remaining funds could be difficult.

"The proceeds originating from crime are often paid out to organized criminal networks which distribute the money globally through clever systems. This generally means that it is very difficult or almost impossible to get to the money again," Fiig said.

In March last year, two British bankers were handed suspended jail terms and a large penalty in Germany's biggest post-war fraud trial of a scam involving large trades to get bogus tax reclaims.

($1 = 6.0484 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
