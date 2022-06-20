Denmark declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's energy agency said
on Monday it had activated the first step of a three-stage
emergency gas supply plan, which effectively means a tighter
monitoring of the market, due to uncertainty about gas supplies
from Russia.
The energy agency said gas supplies were guaranteed for now
but urged consumers and companies to reduce consumption and said
it has an emergency plan in place if supplies were disrupted.
"Early warning means that a situation with a significantly
deteriorating gas supply situation may arise. It is a signal to
the players in the gas market to prepare for a real supply
crisis," the agency said in a statement.
The step is the first out of three in an emergency plan,
which if escalated could mean rationing by limiting supplies to
some industry users.
Last week, Russian gas supply to Europe via the Nord Stream
1 pipeline fell and Moscow said more delays in repairs could
lead to suspending all flows.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jon Boyle and David
Evans)