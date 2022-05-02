Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Denmark foreign minister to reopen embassy in Ukraine capital

05/02/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod provides weekly updates on travel guides during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will reopen its embassy in Ukraine on Monday following its closure immediately after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Danish foreign ministry said.

"It's a very strong symbol of the Danish support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that today we are reopening the doors to the Danish embassy," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, who will reopen the embassy, told Danish broadcaster DR.

Several other countries, including France, the United States and Britain, have recently announced they are moving their embassies back to Kyiv.

Moscow says its presence in Ukraine is a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarizing the country.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aTaiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay
RE
03:29aTaiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay
RE
03:22aSetback for Shanghai's COVID battle; Beijing focuses on mass testing
RE
03:21aPhilippines' Marcos keeps big lead in poll on presidential race
RE
03:20aUnrelenting heat in India pushes April power demand to record high
RE
03:20aDenmark foreign minister to reopen embassy in Ukraine capital
RE
03:17aFar fewer German companies fearing for survival - Ifo survey
RE
03:11aFinland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, says Iltalehti newspaper
RE
03:10aS.Korean stocks fall after Wall St rout; won, T-bonds suffer
RE
03:07aFinland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, says Iltalehti newspaper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts margin outlook as Ukraine war bites
2China April factory activity contracts at steeper pace as lockdowns bit..
3Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for automated driving - Handelsbla..
4ENI : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
5Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

HOT NEWS