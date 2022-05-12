Denmark hikes economic growth forecast despite war, inflation

"We came out of 2021 at an extremely high pace with a good starting point for continued growth," Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said in a government report published on Thursday.

"Although we must expect a slowdown in the Danish economy during this year, the level of activity will continue to be high," Wammen said.

The forecast is an upgrade to an estimate released by the ministry in March, in which the economy was expected to grow 1.6% in a medium risk scenario.

However, in a scenario where the supply of Russian gas to Europe is cut off, the ministry only expects economic growth of 2%.

For 2023, the government forecasts growth of 1.9%.

The ministry expects inflation to rise to 5.2% this year in its main scenario, up from its March forecast of 4.5%.

The Danish central bank said in March it expected the economy to grow 2.1% this year.

