Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy

06/01/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
Denmark referendum on the EU-defence opt-out

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark looked set to join the European Union's defence policy after a referendum on Wednesday, an exit-poll showed, the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defence ties in a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the bloc's defence and security policy, after the country secured several exemptions in a 1993 referendum.

An exit-poll by public broadcaster DR, published as polling stations closed, showed 69% of voters were in favour of removing an opt-out to the EU's so-called Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

Thirty-one percent of voters polled were opposed, according to DR.

"Right now, we are the only country that cannot contribute (on defence) and we are not allowed to take responsibility for European cooperation in this area," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday ahead of the referendum.

"Even in a situation where there is war on our own continent," added Frederiksen, who campaigned to join the policy.

Participating in the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) would enable Denmark to take part in joint EU military operations, such as those in Somalia, Mali and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and to cooperate on acquisition of joint military capabilities.

The final results are expected to be published later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj SkydsgaardEditing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS