  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
Economy & Forex 
Denmark plans $13 billion in guarantees to energy companies -Finans

09/08/2022 | 06:31am EDT
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark plans to provide 100 billion Danish crowns ($13.4 billion) in guarantees to energy firms challenged by soaring energy prices, online business media Finans reported on Thursday, quoting a government draft proposal.

The government has obtained broad parliamentary support for the proposal, which is expected to be presented later on Thursday, Finans said, citing unnamed sources.

The Danish business ministry declined to comment.

The government has scheduled a news conference concerning energy security at 1200 GMT.

Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies in their countries in response to Europe's deepening energy crisis.

($1 = 7.4381 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
