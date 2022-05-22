Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Denmark's Topsoe plans Europe's largest electrolyser plant

05/22/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish engineering group Topsoe plans to build Europe's biggest plant making electrolysers - machines that produce the green hydrogen considered a cornerstone of the shift to cleaner energy.

Hydrogen is categorised as green when made using renewable power, and is seen as critical in helping to decarbonise hard-to-transition industries such as steelmaking and heavy transportation, though the technology is immature and costly.

The Danish plant will start running in 2024 and comes with a 2 billion Danish crowns ($284 million) price tag, Topsoe's Chief Executive Officer Roeland Baan told Reuters, adding a final investment decision will be taken in August.

The European Commission this month unveiled plans to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, including a goal to produce 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen by 2030.

Some 100 gigawatts (GW) of electrolysis capacity would be needed to deliver the 10 million tonnes - a far cry from the roughly 0.3 megawatts (MW) installed today, Baan said.

He added the EU's target also hinged on massive development of solar and wind energy, since around 200 GW of renewable energy would be needed to meet the bloc's hydrogen target.

"That's the biggest challenge we are facing," he said.

Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark on Wednesday pledged to build at least 150 GW of offshore wind capacity in the North Sea by 2050 to create a "green power plant" for Europe.

Topsoe's plant will have an initial annual capacity of 500 MW, which is expected to be quickly doubled, Baan said, adding there was a further option to expand to 5 GW.

Topsoe is competing with Germany's Sunfire, which also plans to expand its annual production capacity to 500 MW initially, with the aim of scaling up to 1 GW.

($1 = 7.0410 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47pDenmark's Topsoe plans Europe's largest electrolyser plant
RE
01:33pFirst baby formula shipment, enough for thousands of U.S. infants, arrives from Europe
RE
01:22pExclusive-General Atlantic plans $2 billion investment in India, Southeast Asia
RE
01:11pNew Zealand PM Ardern to visit U.S. to boost exports, lure tourists
RE
01:11pGeneral atlantic plans to invest $2 billion in compani…
RE
01:07pGermany is keen to pursue gas projects with Senegal, says Scholz on first African tour
RE
12:41pBangkok votes in new governor for first time in nine years
RE
12:40pPounded by Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out concessions
RE
12:40pPounded by Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out concessions
RE
12:35pHyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siemens Energy launches $4.3 billion bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa s..
2Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
3Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
4Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed ..
5Saudi Arabia's Alwaleed sells $1.5 bln stake in Kingdom Holding to PIF

HOT NEWS