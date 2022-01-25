Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Denmark says its troops are in Mali on basis of "clear invitation"

01/25/2022 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A soldier from the new Takuba force stands with a Malian soldier during a patrol near Niger border in Dansongo Circle

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark said on Tuesday its troops deployed to Mali as part of a French-led counter-terrorism task force were there on the basis of a "clear invitation", responding to the Malian transitional government's continued demands for their immediate withdrawal.

The Danish government has reacted with puzzlement to Mali's initial statement on Sunday, which said it had not been consulted about the deployment last week of about 90 personnel, including special forces and surgeons.

The European force, know as Takuba, was set up to help Mali and West African Sahel neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger tackle militants linked to the Islamic State and al Qaeda who have occupied swathes of territory in the area where their borders meet.

Speaking in Brussels, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said Danish troops were in Mali on the basis of a clear invitation, "just like the other parties in the operation."

Denmark's foreign ministry said there was "considerable uncertainty about the transitional government's announcement" and that it was in contact with Mali's government.

France also rejected as "unfounded" Mali's allegations and said it was discussing the situation with its European partners.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with the chair of the African Union Commission, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga insisted the government had not been informed of the deployment.

"We don't accept it. No one will come to Mali anymore by proxy," Maiga said. "Why have they come? Is it because they are preparing something against the country?"

Denmark's Kofod also criticised the alleged presence of Russian mercenaries in Mali, calling it "highly problematic". Tensions have escalated in Mali over allegations that transitional authorities have deployed private military contractors from the Russia-backed Wagner Group, which some EU countries have said is incompatible with their mission.

There has also been discord between Mali and international partners, including regional bodies and the EU which have sanctioned Mali https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-will-fall-line-with-ecowas-sanctions-mali-borrell-says-2022-01-13 over the transitional government's failure to organise elections following two military coups.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Tiemoko Diallo and John Irish; writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.58% 537.99 Delayed Quote.0.73%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.32% 175.11 Delayed Quote.0.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.44% 79.027 Delayed Quote.3.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pParis wheat extends rally on Russia-Ukraine conflict fears
RE
12:46pCBOT wheat nears two-month peak on Ukraine crisis; corn hits June high
RE
12:45pMorgan stanley ceo says "wouldn't be surprised if by the end of…
RE
12:42pMorgan stanley ceo says fed "on the right path" with fiscal poli…
RE
12:41pU.S. House Republicans probe NBC over Beijing Olympics coverage
RE
12:38pDenmark says its troops are in Mali on basis of "clear invitation"
RE
12:38pMorgan stanley ceo james gorman says having a global background…
RE
12:35pU.S. consumer confidence ebbs moderately in January
RE
12:30pEu antitrust regulators clear with conditions prince internation…
RE
12:30pPrince International wins conditional EU okay for Ferro deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2Wall St slides over 2% as tech rout deepens; Fed meeting eyed
3Wall Street heads lower as Fed, Ukraine capture investor attention
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
5Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges

HOT NEWS