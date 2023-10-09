COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark is working to "expand and deepen" a coalition of countries committed to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the NATO parliamentary assembly's annual session in Copenhagen on Monday.

"As long as the Ukrainians are ready to fight this war for our freedom, let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community," Frederiksen said.

The Netherlands and Denmark have led a push to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s and to later deliver fighter jets to Ukraine to help counter Russia's air superiority.

Norway at the end of August also committed to delivering F-16s to Ukraine, while 11 other nations, including the United States, have said they would help train Ukrainian pilots to fly the jets.

The Danish prime minister also said on Monday that NATO and the EU must better coordinate their procurement of weapons and ammunition within the union and the military alliance.

"NATO is the cornerstone of our collective security, but at the same time we have to do more in Europe. It starts and it ends with NATO, but inside Europe and inside the European Union we must do more," she said.

