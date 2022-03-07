Log in
News: Latest News
Denmark to Increase Defence Spending, Vote on Joining EU Defence Policy

03/07/2022 | 06:37am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Denmark will increase defence spending and vote on reversing its 30-year-old decision to opt-out of European Union defence policy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said late Sunday.

In a deal between the country's main parliamentary parties, NATO member Denmark will increase defence spending permanently to 2% of GDP by 2033, from the 1.5% it had targeted for 2023, while also setting aside 3.5 billion Danish kroner ($514.3 million) both this year and next to boost its armed forces, diplomacy and humanitarian efforts.

To allow for the increased spending, the parties have agreed to relax fiscal policy and amend budget laws to increase the structural deficit limit, the parties said in a joint statement.

The parties also agreed to hold a referendum on June 1 to decide if the country should join the European Union's Common Security and Defence Policy that would allow it to participate in EU military operations and provide military support and supplies for EU-led military efforts.

Denmark's opt-out of the CSDP was one of four EU policy areas the country negotiated nearly 30 years ago, which also included the euro currency, as well as some legal regulations and some now-redundant citizenship laws.

"Russia's aggression demands a historic response... With the lifting of the defense budget, a broad majority of the parliamentary parties ensure that Denmark is equipped for the new security policy situation," said Danish defence minister Morten Bodskov.

In addition to higher defence spending, Denmark will also aim to become independent of Russian gas, the prime minister said.

No timeframe was given, but the government will explore options including speeding up renewable energy capacity and temporarily increasing gas extraction in the North Sea.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 0636ET

HOT NEWS