Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Denmark to compensate mink farmers with up to $3.1 billion after nationwide cull

01/25/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark, the top exporter of mink furs, will compensate its mink farmers with up to 19 billion Danish crowns ($3.1 billion) following an order last year to cull the country's entire population.

Denmark's entire herd of some 17 million mink, one of the world's biggest and highly valued for the quality of its fur, was ordered to be culled in early November after hundreds of farms suffered outbreaks of coronavirus and authorities found mutated strains of the virus among people.

Lawmakers on Monday agreed a deal that includes compensation to the farmers for idle machinery and lost revenue until 2030, the country's finance ministry said in a statement.

Denmark was the top exporter of mink to luxury fashion labels, with its pelts in high demand due to high breeding standards.

The move to cull Denmark's entire mink population left the government reeling, and prompted its agriculture minister to step down after it admitted it did not have the legal basis to order the culling of healthy mink.

Monday's deal also allows farmers to begin breeding mink when a temporary ban ends next year.

($1 = 6.1286 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pBiden signs 'Buy American' order, pledges to renew U.S. manufacturing
RE
05:52pState Department says Biden to ensure U.S. technology does not support China's 'malign activities'
RE
05:52pTSODILO RESOURCES : Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Financing for Units
PU
05:52pUK to extend Universal Credit uplift while COVID-19 restrictions last - The Sun
RE
05:44pCitadel, Point72 to invest $2.75 bln in hedge fund Melvin Capital
RE
05:34pDenmark to compensate mink farmers with up to $3.1 billion after nationwide cull
RE
05:31pBiden is committed to making sure that chinese companies cannot misuse american data and to ensuring that u.s. technology does not support china’s "malign activities" -state dept spokesperson
RE
05:31pState dept says a comprehensive strategy and more systematic approach is needed on u.s.-china competition rather than "the piecemeal approach" of the past few years
RE
05:31pState dept says u.s. should hold china accountable for its "unfair and illegal practices" and make sure american technologies aren’t facilitating china’s military buildup or human rights abuses
RE
05:31pThe united states has to play a 'better defense' in the face of china's efforts to gain a technological advantage -state dept spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks lag, dollar advances on COVID-19 concerns
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : EXCLUSIVE: Taiwan ministry says TSMC will prioritise auto chips if poss..
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Shares Drop on Report of Stalled Negotiations for Restruct..
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release of a capital market information
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Death of diesel looms as carmakers accelerate to electric future

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ