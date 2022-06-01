Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Denmark to join EU defence policy after historic vote

06/01/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Denmark referendum on the EU-defence opt-out

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark will join the European Union's defence policy after a referendum on Wednesday, final results showed, signalling the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defence ties in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the bloc's defence and security policy. The referendum marks the first time a government has succeeded in abolishing one of several exemptions secured in a 1993 referendum on the Maastricht Treaty.

Final results showed almost 67% of voters were in favour of removing an opt-out to the EU's so-called Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), in what was the largest recorded show of support in a referendum on an EU matter in Denmark.

Around 33 percent of voters polled were opposed.

The vote to abolish the opt-out is a win for those in favour of greater EU-cooperation, while those against have argued that the EU's defence pact is strained by bureaucracy and that Denmark's participation in EU military operations will be too costly.

"We have sent a signal to our allies in NATO, in Europe. And we have sent a clear signal to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said late on Wednesday after most votes had been counted.

"When Putin invades a free and independent country, when Putin threatens peace and stability, we all move closer together," Frederiksen said.

While not an outcome that will have major practical implications for the European Union, the result will be viewed positively in Brussels, said Christine Nissen, researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies.

"It is part of a general trend right now, where countries are moving closer together," Nissen told Reuters.

In historic policy shifts, Sweden and Finland this month decided to apply for NATO membership, while both Denmark and Germany have already promised to sharply raise defence spending.

Denmark is a founding member of NATO, but the alliance's biggest military power, the United States, has signalled European allies must take greater responsibility for their own security.

"The United States has said it very clearly. I think it makes good sense to be part of that cooperation instead of constantly hoping for the U.S. to come," said Conservative People's Party leader Soren Pape Poulsen.

In the CSDP, Denmark would be able to take part in joint military operations, such as those in Somalia, Mali and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and to cooperate on acquisition of joint military capabilities.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pUSPS expects to boost purchase of electric delivery vehicles
RE
05:42pActor Damian Lewis, author Ian Rankin honoured by queen
RE
05:39pBill Cosby assaulted woman at Playboy Mansion, accuser's lawyer says as civil trial starts
RE
05:39pCruiser Capital wins three seats on American Vanguard's board
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.67% to 95.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.78% to $1.0651 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.92% to $1.2487 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.15% to 130.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:32pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation
2Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
3Wall Street ends lower as economic data fails to ease rate hike angst
4Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
5Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids

HOT NEWS