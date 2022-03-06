Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Denmark to vote on joining EU's defence policy this year - Danish media

03/06/2022 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Flags of European Union and Ukraine flutter outside EU Parliament building, in Brussels

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will hold a vote this year on whether to begin participating in a common European Union defence policy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, almost 30 years after Danes chose to opt out, Danish news outlets reported on Sunday.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls a special military operation in Ukraine, Danish lawmakers have called for Denmark to hike its defence budget and to quit the opt-out from the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

Participating in the CSDP would enable Denmark to take part in joint EU military operations and to cooperate on development and acquisition of military capabilities within the EU framework.

It would also allow Denmark, a NATO member, to participate in decisions and planning in this area.

Denmark won exemptions from some EU policy areas, including the euro currency and defence and security policy, in a 1992 referendum on the Maastricht Treaty that laid the groundwork for the modern European Union.

Ekstra Bladet reported https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/politik/danskpolitik/eb-erfarer-danskerne-skal-til-folkeafstemning-om-forsvarsforbeholdet/9161025?ilc=c the referendum will be held before summer, without naming sources.

The Prime Minister's office declined to comment, but a press meeting about Danish security policy is scheduled for 1800 GMT.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.21% 0.673 Delayed Quote.3.81%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.03% 1.2098 Delayed Quote.1.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.81% 0.719016 Delayed Quote.2.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.28% 0.012014 Delayed Quote.0.88%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.18% 0.913576 Delayed Quote.2.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pUkraine introduces export licenses for wheat, corn, poultry, mea…
RE
01:41pCERAWEEK-Energy conference returns to Houston as Ukraine conflict puts market in turmoil
RE
01:40pAmerican Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus
RE
01:34pRussia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions
RE
01:30pUkraine suspends exports of some agriculture goods - Interfax
RE
01:24pOil price set to surge further on delays in Iranian talks
RE
01:20pTiktok Suspends Livestreaming And New Content Video Service In Russia
RE
01:20pTiktok says in-app messaging service will not be affected in rus…
RE
01:20pTiktok says suspending livestreaming and new content to video se…
RE
01:17pResidents fleeing town near Kyiv caught in shelling
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow
2'The shops are gone': How Reliance stunned Amazon in battle for India's..
3Russian banks may issue cards with China's UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard..
4Global wheat price rise to cost Egypt additional 12 to 15 billion EGP -..
5Russian bank VTB prepares to pull out of Europe, FT reports

HOT NEWS