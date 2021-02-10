Log in
DentaQuest Applauds President Biden's Decision to Re-Open ACA Insurance Exchange Next Week, Including Dental Insurance

02/10/2021 | 01:33pm EST
Boston, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaQuest, the leading oral health care company managing dental and vision benefits for 30 million Americans, today applauded the decision by the Biden Administration to re-open the federal health care marketplace for three months, allowing millions of Americans to apply for coverage as the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to rage.

While the Biden Administration notes that over 30 million Americans remain without health insurance, studies have shown that Americans are four times more likely to lack dental insurance.  Re-opening enrollment next week for three months will allow for tens of millions of Americans to log on to healthcare.gov and apply for dental coverage along with medical coverage.

The following is a statement from DentaQuest President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Pollock:

“Re-opening enrollment provides an opportunity for the tens of millions of Americans who lack critical dental insurance to apply for coverage.  In his Executive Order, President Biden recognizes that people of color, who have suffered disproportionally during this pandemic, are more likely to be uninsured in America.  The same is true with respect to dental insurance, and the harm caused by lack of dental coverage is significant.  We know that poor oral health can worsen overall health by raising the risk for diabetes complications, stroke and other serious conditions.  We applaud the President’s swift action to strengthen Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act and eliminate barriers to care. We encourage the Administration to include the importance and availability of dental coverage in their public relations campaign around the new open-enrollment period.”

About DentaQuest                                                   

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven oral health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® – our all-in approach to better care, expanded access, value-based financing, and innovative solutions. We manage dental and vision benefits for 30+ million Americans and direct patient care through our network of more than 80 oral health centers in 6 states. We’re proud to have been ranked highest in customer satisfaction with dental plans by J.D. Power each year from 2016 to 2020. We provide outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals nationwide. And, we've invested more than $230 million in grants, programs and other corporate citizenship efforts to achieve measurably healthier communities across the country. By advancing prevention-focused oral health, we will achieve better overall health for everyone. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and Twitter.


Kristin LaRoche
DentaQuest 
857-275-5038
kristin.laroche@improvingoralhealth.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
