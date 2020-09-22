Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with ASAHIROENTGEN IND. Co. Ltd. and Carestream Health Inc. | Technavio

The global dental cone beam computed tomography market is expected to grow by USD 255.14 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005773/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights - Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and Dental clinics and laboratories), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), Application (Dental implants, Endodontic and periodontics, Orthodontic, and Dental surgeries), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/dental-cone-beam-computed-tomography-market-industry-analysis

The dental cone beam computed tomography market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental conditions. In addition, the shift toward 3D imaging technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the dental cone beam computed tomography market.

Factors such as changing food habits and lifestyles, consumption of tobacco, smoking, and poor oral hygiene have increased the prevalence of various dental disorders worldwide. For instance, according to a study in 2018, the prevalence of dental caries in primary or permanent teeth among people aged between 2 to 19 years was 45.8%. The prevalence of the disease increases with age. The growing prevalence of many such dental disorders is increasing the need for primary care such as oral maxillofacial surgery and secondary care such as periodontal or orthodontic issues. Dentists generally opt for cone beam computed tomography technology for both orthodontic and endodontic cases. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the global dental cone beam computed tomography market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Companies:

ASAHIROENTGEN IND. Co. Ltd.

ASAHIROENTGEN IND. Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as X-ray equipment and Software system. The company offers SOLIO X series and AUGE SOLIO series of CBCT systems.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Radiography, Non-destructive testing, Contract Manufacturing, and Advanced Materials. The company offers products such as CARESTREAM OnSight 3D Extremity System, CS 9000 system, CS 9300 system, and CS 8100 3D System.

Cefla SC

Cefla SC operates its business through segments such as Cefla Engineering, Cefla Shopfitting, Cefla Finishing, Cefla Medical Equipment, and Cefla Lighting. The company offers products such as HyperionX9 pro and GO 2D/3D CEPH under its subsidiary MyRay and NewTom.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. operates its business through segments such as Technologies & Equipment and Consumables. The company offers Orthophos S 3D, Orthophos SL 3D, Orthophos XG 3D, and Galileos Comfort Plus dental CBCT systems.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. operates its business through segments such as Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company offers KaVo OP 3D and i-CAT Cone Beam 3D systems.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories

Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Dental implants

Endodontic and periodontics

Orthodontic

Dental surgeries

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market – Global cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and product (stand-alone CBCT systems and mobile CBCT systems).

Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market – Global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market by product (conventional OCT systems, and hand-held and integrated OCT systems), end-users (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and physicians' offices), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005773/en/