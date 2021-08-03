DentalPlans.com : Advising Americans to Eat More Fruit This Summer

Advice for achieving a healthier smile, mind & body through hydrating fruits

Staying hydrated in the midst of summer heat is critical to oral health and overall wellbeing. DentalPlans.com, a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S. and part of the Henry Schein One portfolio of solutions, is advising Americans to keep their mouth and body hydrated by adding more fruit to their diet this summer.

While water and other liquids are obvious hydration choices, fruit provides crucial vitamins and other health-boosting benefits as well, without the added sugar that juice and other drinks may contain.

The Importance of Hydration

A special health report from Harvard Medical School notes that a body’s basic systems function better when well-hydrated. Blood pressure is normalized, the heartbeat is stabilized, body temperature is regulated, and digestion is improved. Hydration can also make you feel happier and more energetic. Your teeth and gums benefit from hydration too. Saliva helps keep your mouth, teeth, and tongue clean and free of food debris.

A dry mouth, on the other hand, can foster bacteria growth which can lead to dental decay and gum disease. Dehydration can also upset the body’s natural balance, which can impact mood and the ability to function.

Fruits That Boost Wellbeing

Many summer fruits can help keep you hydrated while adding additional health benefits too. Watermelon, for instance, has a water content of 92% and more lycopene – an antioxidant linked to decreased risk of cancer, heart disease and age-related eye disorders – than any other fresh fruit or vegetable. It’s also packed with vitamins, particularly A, B12 and C.

Other fruits that can boost hydration include:

Strawberries – 92% water content (just as much as watermelon!)

Cantaloupe – 90% water content

Peaches – 88% water content

Pineapple – 87% water content

“When people think of dehydration, they may only think of the impact it can have on their mind and body. But the effects that dehydration can have on your oral health – which is linked to overall health – is significant as well,” said Jenn Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer at DentalPlans.com. “A dry mouth, especially if left untreated, can lead to dental decay or gum disease, which can impact a person’s overall wellbeing in many ways. We are encouraging people to add more fruit to their diet to combat dehydration during hot, summer months.”

Seeing a dentist regularly for check-ups and cleanings will help maintain your oral health as well, making it easier to ward off dental issues caused by dehydration. Dentists are trained to spot signs of dry mouth and can work with you to determine if lack of hydration is the cause.

If budget has kept you from visiting the dentist regularly, consider a dental savings plan from DentalPlans.com. These plans are an affordable alternative to traditional dental insurance and provide plan members with 10-60% off most dental procedures.

Make healthy choices this summer and beyond. Learn more about dental savings plans here.

About DentalPlans.com

DentalPlans.com, founded in 1999, is a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S., helping more than a million people to affordably access quality healthcare services. Our mission is to empower consumers with the tools, information, and services that they need to live happier, healthier lives.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. established in partnership with Internet Brands in 2018, is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix, Dentrix Ascend, Dentrix Enterprise, Easy Dental, TechCentral, Demandforce, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360, Officite, and DentalPlans.com as well as international companies, including Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, Axium, Power Practice and LabNet, among others. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005160/en/