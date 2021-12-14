DentalPlans.com Forecasts Key Dental Care Developments and Trends for 2022

Coming Soon, To A Dentist’s Office Near You

As a longtime advocate for affordable dental care, DentalPlans.com, a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S. and part of the Henry Schein One portfolio of solutions, is working to help consumers navigate the dental care changes, opportunities and challenges coming in 2022.

What will dental care look like in 2022? Some current industry-wide trends include an increasing emphasis on overall wellness, artificial intelligence empowering dentists, and a growing interest in using digital technologies to stay connected with and care for patients. And, unfortunately, far too many Americans will still be skipping dentist visits due to a perceived lack of options to reduce the cost of dental care.

“Breakthrough technologies that can prevent oral disease and restore dental health continue to play a key role in the innovation of dental care. Another part of the innovation process is creating affordable access to care,” said Jenn Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer at DentalPlans.com.

Looking ahead to 2022

DentalPlans.com believes that dental developments likely to have the most impact in the near future are:

Increased focus on consumer health education – As we continue to understand the impact that dental disease has on overall wellness, employers, dentists, and businesses will emphasize the importance of oral health.

Return to the dentist – Consumers will be looking for affordable ways to resume delayed care after the pandemic. The World Health Organization reported that oral health services were among the most affected essential health services during the pandemic. The FDI World Dental Federation describes the situation as a “dental disaster,” noting the increased rate of tooth decay and gum disease and a rising demand for complicated treatments to address issues that could have been treated with a simple procedure.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics – Smart technology will increasingly be developed for use in diagnostic, reconstructive, and cosmetic procedures. Orthodontics is already one of the world’s biggest commercial users of 3D printing technology. AI dental assistants and robotic surgeons are set to complement a dentist’s expertise.

Digital communications – Essential during the pandemic, convenient cloud-based dental practice management software technologies are likely to become an expected part of the patient care experience moving forward. The ability to connect with patients online will be a huge plus for dental offices when it comes to educating and building trust. Review sites may be leveraged in order to learn, improve, and make patients feel heard, while real-time digital communications, such as booking confirmations, appointment reminders, and office updates will also help providers and patients stay connected. This connection will go a long way with patients, especially those who are hesitant to go to the dentist in general or due to COVID-19.

Rising cost of dental insurance – The cost of dental care continues to rise, which means dental insurance costs may also go up. More than ever, dental savings plans – an affordable alternative to traditional dental insurance – will be used by those who need an affordable plan without an annual maximum spending limit.

Affordable Dental Care Right Now

Dental savings plans can make dental care more affordable. They provide 10-60% off on most dental services, and – with no annual spending limit and immediate access to dental discounts – are an exceptionally good choice for those whose dental expenses exceed $1,000.00 in a given year, or who need expensive dental care immediately.

“As we look ahead to 2022, our goals include continuing to educate people about the impact that oral disease has on overall health, and helping people understand how to reduce their dental costs,” said Stoll. “Dental savings plans help people access the consistent dental care that is essential to maintaining good health.”

About DentalPlans.com

DentalPlans.com, founded in 1999, is a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S., helping more than a million people to affordably access quality healthcare services. Our mission is to empower consumers with the tools, information, and services that they need to live happier, healthier lives.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. established in partnership with Internet Brands in 2018, is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix, Dentrix Ascend, Dentrix Enterprise, Easy Dental, TechCentral, Demandforce, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360, Officite, and DentalPlans.com as well as international companies, including Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, Axium, Power Practice and LabNet, among others. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.

