DentalPost : and igniteDDS Join Forces to Offer Educational & Career Resources to Dental Professionals

DentalPost, the dental industry’s premier and largest online and mobile job board, has partnered with igniteDDS to expand two pivotal educational and career resources for dental professionals and practices nationwide.

On the heels of the newly-launched igniteDDSUniversity.com, igniteDDS will become the official education arm of DentalPost, offering access to more than 30 Continuing Education (CE) hours per year for one low price. The brand new subscription-based CE platform gives users access to AGD PACE-approved courses tailored to dentists, hygienists, assistants, and front office personnel.

Additionally, DentalPost proudly joins igniteDDS as the platform’s official job board, bringing DentalPost’s wide range of job opportunities and resources – including listings for dental practices available for purchase – accessible directly from igniteDDS.com under the “Jobs/Transitions” tab.

“We’re so excited to not only launch igniteDDSUniversity, but also work so closely with the amazing people behind DentalPost to make it even more accessible to dentists and team members throughout North America,” said Dr. David Rice, Founder and Chief Igniter at igniteDDS. “Our mantra at igniteDDS is ‘Together We Rise’ and we believe working together to offer these CE courses will raise up the entire industry, especially as we all emerge from the shadow of COVID-19.”

The alignment between DentalPost and igniteDDS offers unprecedented access to first-class resources for dental professionals.

“By joining forces with igniteDDS, we aim to further DentalPost’s mission of improving the lives of dental professionals – from taking the CE courses they need to finding a job they love,” said Tonya Lanthier, RDH, DentalPost Founder and CEO. “ignite DDS has an illustrious, decade-long history of educating young dentists and dental students, and we look forward to working together to foster the development of the next generation of dental professionals.”

About DentalPost

DentalPost is the dental industry's premier online & mobile job board, connecting and educating more than 850,000 dental professionals with 70,000 dental practice employers. Founded by Tonya Lanthier, a Registered Dental Hygienist, DentalPost leads the industry in data and metric-based career resources, including personality, skills and culture assessments to help job seekers stand out and employers find better matches faster. DentalPost offers both permanent and temp employment opportunities, as well as tools to help you find not just any job, but the right job for you. To learn more, visit www.dentalpost.net and download the mobile app for iPhone or Android.

About igniteDDS

igniteDDS exists to educate, encourage, and empower both dental students and practicing dentists. We have created a platform where dentists, at any stage in their profession, can come to fuel their dental career through our online academy, continuing education courses, study club, Fast-Trak, and mentorships. Our extensive network of resources makes us the one-stop shop for all your dental professional needs. We build better dentists. To learn more, visit www.ignitedds.com and www.igniteddsuniversity.com.

