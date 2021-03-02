Log in
Dentons Flashpoint - March 2, 2021

03/02/2021
March 2, 2021
In This Edition Key Takeaways

The Brazilian coronavirus variant P.1 is more transmissible and resistant to natural immunity, per new international study. A UN donor conference for Yemen falls $2 billion short of the UN-requested amount. US manufacturing growth rises to a 3-year high. Analysis: What is the Milk Tea Alliance?

Condition Updates

A rundown of important global developments in markets, in business, and region-by-region, as well as statistical risk assessments by country and by US state.

What is the Milk Tea Alliance?

Over recent weeks, as massive anti-coup protests have grown and the military government has responded with increasing violence, the world's eyes have been on Myanmar. For many international audiences, coverage of Myanmar has provided the first glimpse of the 'Milk Tea Alliance,' a youth-led online movement spreading pro-democracy messages across Asia. The Milk Tea Alliance is decentralized and dispersed, driven by netizens and activists from across Southeast Asia brought together by a hashtag and shared grievances against authoritarianism.

Disclaimer

Dentons US LLP published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
