Dentons Flashpoint - March 2, 2021

March 2, 2021

The Brazilian coronavirus variant P.1 is more transmissible and resistant to natural immunity, per new international study. A UN donor conference for Yemen falls $2 billion short of the UN-requested amount. US manufacturing growth rises to a 3-year high. Analysis: What is the Milk Tea Alliance?

A rundown of important global developments in markets, in business, and region-by-region, as well as statistical risk assessments by country and by US state.

Over recent weeks, as massive anti-coup protests have grown and the military government has responded with increasing violence, the world's eyes have been on Myanmar. For many international audiences, coverage of Myanmar has provided the first glimpse of the 'Milk Tea Alliance,' a youth-led online movement spreading pro-democracy messages across Asia. The Milk Tea Alliance is decentralized and dispersed, driven by netizens and activists from across Southeast Asia brought together by a hashtag and shared grievances against authoritarianism.

Download the article