Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dentons US LLP : Bingham Greenebaum advises Intelligent Fiber Network in its acquisition by leading infrastructure provider

06/15/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 15, 2021

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum served as legal advisor to Intelligent Fiber Network (IFN) in its acquisition by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, a leading provider of bandwidth infrastructure with dense, high-quality networks across North America and Western Europe. Zayo announced in March 2021 it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IFN. The acquisition was completed June 1, 2021.

The acquisition of IFN adds more than 5,000 route miles of fiber-optic line across more than 60 Indiana counties. The combined companies will help to drive investment and growth in Indiana's communications infrastructure and advance the ubiquity of high-speed connectivity throughout the state.

Read the press release from Zayo.

About Dentons Bingham Greenebaum

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum has combined with the largest law firm in the world, connecting our clients with top-tier legal talent at home and around the world. The firm has helped its clients close deals, manage risks and open doors to new opportunities for more than 100 years. Dentons Bingham Greenebaum provides transactional, litigation, estate planning, tax and employee benefits and economic development advice to clients across a variety of industries and business sectors. The firm's client base is diverse and contains regional, national, and international engagements. The lawyers at Dentons Bingham Greenebaum serve clients in the communities where they live and work, with locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. For more information, visit www.dentons.com/dbg.

Disclaimer

Dentons US LLP published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 19:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pSEMAPA  : Qualifying holding
PU
03:54pEBB AND FLOW : Remittances in a year of pandemic
PU
03:54pFARMERS BANKSHARES  : Elder Financial Abuse Awareness
PU
03:53pBig Tech critic Lina Khan to be named U.S. FTC chair - sources
RE
03:52pBLUE SAFARI GROUP ACQUISITION CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:51pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ubiquiti Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important July 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – UI
GL
03:50pSix Charged in Silicon Valley Insider Trading Ring
NE
03:48pLIVANOVA : Unlocking the DTD Opportunity
PU
03:48pDUKE REALTY  : Signs 103,754 SF Lease at Fairfield Distribution Center
PU
03:48pAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Water Quality Reports Now Available Online
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Wall Street slips as Fed mulls policy, economic data disappoints
5UK and Australia agree 'comprehensive and ambitious' free trade deal

HOT NEWS