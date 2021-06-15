Dentons US LLP : Bingham Greenebaum advises Intelligent Fiber Network in its acquisition by leading infrastructure provider

June 15, 2021

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum served as legal advisor to Intelligent Fiber Network (IFN) in its acquisition by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, a leading provider of bandwidth infrastructure with dense, high-quality networks across North America and Western Europe. Zayo announced in March 2021 it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IFN. The acquisition was completed June 1, 2021.

The acquisition of IFN adds more than 5,000 route miles of fiber-optic line across more than 60 Indiana counties. The combined companies will help to drive investment and growth in Indiana's communications infrastructure and advance the ubiquity of high-speed connectivity throughout the state.

Read the press release from Zayo.

