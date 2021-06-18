Dentons US LLP : advises ATAI Life Sciences on the preparation of its IPO on the NASDAQ

June 18, 2021

Berlin/Amsterdam/New York-Global law firm Dentons has advised clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company ATAI Life Sciences on the preparation of its initial public offering (IPO) on the NASDAQ through a Dutch holding company. ATAI's IPO on the US-based stock exchange launched today.

Dentons advised on reorganization measures under German law including the preparation of the transfer of the shares of more than 200 shareholders to the Dutch holding company by way of a public tender offer. Furthermore, Dentons also advised extensively under Dutch law with respect to the IPO readiness of the Dutch holding company.

ATAI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. ATAI was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, as well as the emergence of therapies that previously may have been overlooked or underused, including psychedelic compounds and digital therapeutics. ATAI is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York and London.

A cross-border team from Germany, the Netherlands and the US, led by Berlin-based partner Thomas Schubert, advised ATAI on the IPO preparation. Dentons had previously advised ATAI Life Sciences on its US$157 million pre-IPO Series D financing round in March of this year, as well as on its US$125 million Series C financing in November 2020.

Berlin/Frankfurt/Munich: Thomas Schubert (Lead Partner, Corporate), Oliver Dreher (Partner, Banking & Finance), Dr. Robert Weber (Partner, Corporate), Michael Graf (Partner, Tax), Martin Horstkotte (Of Counsel, Corporate), Julia Sieber (Counsel), Maximilian Santüns (Counsel, both Corporate), Dimitrios Andreadis (Senior Associate), David Hauser (Associate), Matthias Hause (Associate), Max Purnhagen (Associate, all Corporate), Michael Valentin (Senior Associate, Banking & Finance), Anna Groß (Associate, Tax);

Amsterdam: Jan-Mathijs Hermans (Partner), Bram Bloemers (Counsel), Sophie Prosman (Associate, all Corporate), Marcel Janssen (Partner), Shivaughn Tets (Associate, both Banking & Finance), Paul Halprin (Partner), Emilie Kaatee (Senior Associate, both Tax), Johanne Boelhouwer (Senior Associate, Employment);

New York: Kristina Beirne (Relationship Partner, Corporate), Brian Lee (Partner, Financial Regulatory).

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, connecting top-tier talent to the world's challenges and opportunities with 20,000 professionals including 12,000 lawyers, in more than 200 locations, in more than 80 countries. Dentons' polycentric and purpose-driven approach, commitment to inclusion and diversity, and award-winning client service challenge the status quo to advance client interests. www.dentons.com