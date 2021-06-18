Dentons US LLP : advises Sigma Capital Group plc in relation to a recommended all cash offer by Six Bidco Ltd

June 18, 2021

London-Dentons is advising Sigma Capital Group plc in relation to a £188 million recommended all cash offer for its entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital by Six Bidco Ltd, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of investment funds managed by PineBridge Benson Elliot LLP.

Sigma is a PRS, residential development, and urban regeneration specialist, with offices in Edinburgh, Manchester and London. Sigma's principal focus is on the delivery of large scale housing schemes for the private rented sector. Sigma has a well-established track record in assisting with property related regeneration projects in the public sector, acting as a bridge between the public and private sectors. Sigma has created an unrivalled PRS platform, which sources sites and brings together construction resource to develop them, enabling Sigma to deliver an integrated solution to partners.

Graham Barnet, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Sigma, said: 'It has been a pleasure working with the Dentons team on this important deal. Their knowledge of our business, their pragmatic advice and hard work throughout the process have been very reassuring, and instrumental in helping make the transaction happen'.

Brian Moore, the partner in Dentons' UK Corporate team who is leading on the deal, said, 'We are delighted to be supporting the Sigma team and helping to deliver a transformational transaction. Like the Sigma team we are looking forward to an exciting new chapter for the company'.

The Dentons' UK team is being led by partners Brian Moore and Guy Norfolk and included Tax partner Lorna McCaa, Tax counsel, Alastair Macleod, Tax consultant, John Finnick and Corporate associates Gillian Cole and Annabel Mockridge.

