Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dentons US LLP : advises Sigma Capital Group plc in relation to a recommended all cash offer by Six Bidco Ltd

06/18/2021 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 18, 2021

London-Dentons is advising Sigma Capital Group plc in relation to a £188 million recommended all cash offer for its entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital by Six Bidco Ltd, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of investment funds managed by PineBridge Benson Elliot LLP.

Sigma is a PRS, residential development, and urban regeneration specialist, with offices in Edinburgh, Manchester and London. Sigma's principal focus is on the delivery of large scale housing schemes for the private rented sector. Sigma has a well-established track record in assisting with property related regeneration projects in the public sector, acting as a bridge between the public and private sectors. Sigma has created an unrivalled PRS platform, which sources sites and brings together construction resource to develop them, enabling Sigma to deliver an integrated solution to partners.

Graham Barnet, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Sigma, said: 'It has been a pleasure working with the Dentons team on this important deal. Their knowledge of our business, their pragmatic advice and hard work throughout the process have been very reassuring, and instrumental in helping make the transaction happen'.

Brian Moore, the partner in Dentons' UK Corporate team who is leading on the deal, said, 'We are delighted to be supporting the Sigma team and helping to deliver a transformational transaction. Like the Sigma team we are looking forward to an exciting new chapter for the company'.

The Dentons' UK team is being led by partners Brian Moore and Guy Norfolk and included Tax partner Lorna McCaa, Tax counsel, Alastair Macleod, Tax consultant, John Finnick and Corporate associates Gillian Cole and Annabel Mockridge.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, connecting top-tier talent to the world's challenges and opportunities with 20,000 professionals including 12,000 lawyers, in more than 200 locations, in more than 80 countries. Dentons' polycentric and purpose-driven approach, commitment to inclusion and diversity, and award-winning client service challenge the status quo to advance client interests. www.dentons.com

Disclaimer

Dentons US LLP published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 12:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:27aRFA Welcomes Terracon Consultants as Newest Associate Member
PU
08:26aPRESS RELEASE  : freenet AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.50 euros per share and special dividend of 0.15 euros per share for financial year 2020
DJ
08:26aFREENET AG : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.50 euros per share and special dividend of 0.15 euros per share for financial year 2020
EQ
08:25aThousands of African girls to be trained in Coding for development
PU
08:25aCRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM  : engages GoldSpot Discoveries to Apply AI Exploration Technologies at its Lithium-Tantalum projects within the Nemiscau belt in Quebec
PU
08:25aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : Ge announces effective date for reverse stock split
PU
08:25aBEIERSDORF  : Building bridges between people
PU
08:24aASTRAZENECA  : Vaccine-maker AstraZeneca claims victory in court tussle with EU over slow deliveries
AQ
08:23aCROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST  : REIT Announces Publication of its Inaugural Sustainability Report
AQ
08:23aALPHA BANK A E  : Announcement Notification of the Ηome Μember State
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2TESCO PLC : TESCO : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
3As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS