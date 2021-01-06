Dentons advises Sev.en Energy on the successful closing of its acquisition of the Počerady power plant from ČEZ

January 6, 2021

Prague-Dentons advised international energy group Sev.en Energy on the acquisition of the Počerady power plant from the energy group ČEZ. The deal, which was signed in October 2020, successfully closed on December 31, 2020, having received regulatory approvals and completed the conditions precedent.

With a capacity of 1000 MW, Počerady is the largest coal-fired energy generating plant in the Czech Republic.

In October 2020, the parties agreed to transfer ownership of the plant to Sev.en Energy by the end of 2020, instead of in 2024 as initially planned. Under the accelerated timeline, the company will invest into upgrading the plant in order to make it one of the most modern in the Czech Republic and meet all emission standards by 2021.

Partner Petr Zákoucký led the multi-disciplinary Dentons team, with assistance from senior associate Ivo Hartmann and associate Lucie Kubínyiová. The legal team also included members of the M&A, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Banking and Finance practices including Justina Bodláková, Jan Tylš, Michal Pelikán, Adam Přerovský, Barbora Obračajová, Anna Urbanová, Jakub Nosek, Jan Sedlák, Karolína Kubíčková, Jiří Tomola, Martin Manduľák, Ondřej Nymburský, Vojtěch Novák and Petr Kotáb.

Sev.en Energy owns significant coal and energy production assets in the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Australia and the USA. On the Czech energy market, the Sev.en Energy group is a major player with a portfolio including two CHP plants in Kladno and Zlín, the Chvaletice Power Station, and two brown coal surface mines, ČSA and Vršany, in northern Bohemia.

