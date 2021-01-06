Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dentons advises Sev.en Energy on the successful closing of its acquisition of the Počerady power plant from ČEZ

01/06/2021 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
January 6, 2021

Prague-Dentons advised international energy group Sev.en Energy on the acquisition of the Počerady power plant from the energy group ČEZ. The deal, which was signed in October 2020, successfully closed on December 31, 2020, having received regulatory approvals and completed the conditions precedent.

With a capacity of 1000 MW, Počerady is the largest coal-fired energy generating plant in the Czech Republic.

In October 2020, the parties agreed to transfer ownership of the plant to Sev.en Energy by the end of 2020, instead of in 2024 as initially planned. Under the accelerated timeline, the company will invest into upgrading the plant in order to make it one of the most modern in the Czech Republic and meet all emission standards by 2021.

Partner Petr Zákoucký led the multi-disciplinary Dentons team, with assistance from senior associate Ivo Hartmann and associate Lucie Kubínyiová. The legal team also included members of the M&A, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Banking and Finance practices including Justina Bodláková, Jan Tylš, Michal Pelikán, Adam Přerovský, Barbora Obračajová, Anna Urbanová, Jakub Nosek, Jan Sedlák, Karolína Kubíčková, Jiří Tomola, Martin Manduľák, Ondřej Nymburský, Vojtěch Novák and Petr Kotáb.

About Sev.en Energy

Sev.en Energy owns significant coal and energy production assets in the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Australia and the USA. On the Czech energy market, the Sev.en Energy group is a major player with a portfolio including two CHP plants in Kladno and Zlín, the Chvaletice Power Station, and two brown coal surface mines, ČSA and Vršany, in northern Bohemia.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, connecting talent to the world's challenges and opportunities in more than 75 countries. Dentons' legal and business solutions benefit from deep roots in our communities and award-winning advancements in client service, including Nextlaw, Dentons' innovation and strategic advisory services. Dentons' polycentric and purpose-driven approach, commitment to inclusion and diversity, and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client and community interests in the New Dynamic. www.dentons.com

Disclaimer

Dentons US LLP published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 15:23:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:29aNISSAN MOTOR : Group reports fourth-quarter 2020 and 2020 calendar year U.S. sales
AQ
10:29aRHEINMETALL : to supply Bundeswehr with additional logistic vehicles - total volume tops EUR500 million, with almost EUR390 million coming from Germany's pandemic recovery package
AQ
10:29aFORD MOTOR : Truck customers make f-series america's best-selling pickup for 44 straight years; ford brand achieves 11 straight years as america's best-selling brand; ford explorer claims top spot in 2020; luxury customers propel lincoln suvs to highest sales in 17 years
AQ
10:29aFORD MOTOR : Ted cannis to discuss commercial vehicles, electrification at morgan stanley auto 2.0 conference jan. 11
AQ
10:29aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : FCA US Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Sales Results
AQ
10:29aHYUNDAI HCN : Ken Ramirez Appointed to Lead Central and South America Business at Hyundai Motor; Seasoned automotive executive brings 30 years of international experience; Ramirez to oversee both Hyundai Motor Brazil and Central and South America
AQ
10:29aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor America Reports December, Q4 and 2020 Sales
AQ
10:29aCUMMINS INC. AND PURDUE UNIVERSITY PILOT A GAME-CHANGING DIGITAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM : Indiana Digital Crossroads
AQ
10:29aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : New Year Brings New CEO for Magna; 21-year company veteran Swamy Kotagiri takes the helm at Magna; Former Magna President and CTO blends strategic vision, leadership capabilities and technical expertise
AQ
10:29aHYUNDAI HCN : Sonata Hybrid Named 2020 CarBuzz Awards Winner; Sonata Hybrid model recognized in 'Save The Planet' category for exceptional fuel economy and feature-packed driving experience
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate
2CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4S&P 500 : Markets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate
5Trump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ