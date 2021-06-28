Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dentons grows tax presence on US West Coast with Linda Pfatteicher

06/28/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 28, 2021

San Francisco-Dentons, the world's largest law firm, announces today the growth of its Tax practice with the addition of Linda Pfatteicher as partner. Pfatteicher focuses on large-scale international tax and operational structuring projects, including cross-border mergers, acquisitions and post-acquisition integration, as well as international tax controversies. She is resident in the San Francisco office.

With 25 years of international tax and transactional experience, Pfatteicher has worked with clients in structuring acquisitions, integrating legal entities, optimizing the foreign/US tax base (including negotiating and obtaining tax rulings), advising on cross-border financing, managing indirect tax costs and ensuring that the final international structure can efficiently meet both US and non-US compliance requirements. Prior to joining Dentons, Pfatteicher was in private practice and served as managing partner of her firm's San Francisco office. In that role, she was responsible for managing approximately 200 people, which enabled her to further refine her skills as a leader who needed to provide comfort, inspiration and comradery in an ever-changing environment.

'Linda is an accomplished international tax lawyer and is an exceptional addition to our award-winning tax capabilities,' said Dentons US CEO Mike McNamara. 'Her talent and leadership enhance our practice on the West Coast, and her addition is another example of Dentons demonstrating its commitment to providing high-level legal advice to our clients.'

Pfatteicher also focuses on tax policy issues representing clients in discussions with the US federal government on pending tax legislation, as well as implementation of new legislation through regulatory and other guidance. Her clients range from startups to billion-dollar multinationals and cover a wide range of industries, including, most significantly, technology, automotive, medical devices, entertainment software, manufacturing and distribution, oil and gas, consumer products and venture funds. She regularly assists clients with developing tax issues, such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development tax framework and EU tax policy strategy, and with issues that may arise under developing tax regimes, such as those of Brazil, Russia, India and China. She has negotiated tax rulings for her clients in the Netherlands, Singapore and Switzerland.

Pfatteicher earned her LLM in tax from Georgetown University School of Law, her JD from New England School of Law and her BA from Simmons College.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, connecting top-tier talent to the world's challenges and opportunities with 20,000 professionals including 12,000 lawyers, in more than 200 locations, in more than 80 countries. Dentons' polycentric and purpose-driven approach, commitment to inclusion and diversity, and award-winning client service challenge the status quo to advance client interests. www.dentons.com

Disclaimer

Dentons US LLP published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:53:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Responses to Questions from Securities Investors Association (Singapore)
PU
05:59pARES CAPITAL  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant (Form 8-K)
PU
05:59pEXPERT AI S P A  : 6 Real-World Examples of Natural Language Processing
PU
05:59pAnivive Expands Specialty Sales Team to Support Rapid National Distribution of LAVERDIA™-CA1 (verdinexor)
PR
05:58pPUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR TO AMRYT SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF CHIASMA, INC., AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICES OF GENERAL MEETINGS DUBLIN, IRELAND, AND BOSTON MA, 28 JUNE 2021, AMRYT (NASDAQ : AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases (the “Company” or “Amryt”), is pleased to announce that: Copies of the Circular and the Company's annual
PU
05:58pAUTOMATED REMEDIATION LEVEL 3 : Governance and hygiene
PU
05:58pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer - Close of Offer
PU
05:58pALCOA  : Sells Former Eastalco Site for $100 Million; Buyer to Use Repurposed Land for Next-Generation Data Centers (Form 8-K)
PU
05:58pADERANT  : Selects Legal Technology Sales Expert Scott Moretti to Lead Eastern U.S. Region
PU
05:58pMatti Hirvola and Jenny Suominen to deputise for Special Advisers to Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
2Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
4AIRBUS SE : United Airlines closes in on $30 billion post-pandemic jet order
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral

HOT NEWS