Dentons grows tax presence on US West Coast with Linda Pfatteicher

June 28, 2021

San Francisco-Dentons, the world's largest law firm, announces today the growth of its Tax practice with the addition of Linda Pfatteicher as partner. Pfatteicher focuses on large-scale international tax and operational structuring projects, including cross-border mergers, acquisitions and post-acquisition integration, as well as international tax controversies. She is resident in the San Francisco office.

With 25 years of international tax and transactional experience, Pfatteicher has worked with clients in structuring acquisitions, integrating legal entities, optimizing the foreign/US tax base (including negotiating and obtaining tax rulings), advising on cross-border financing, managing indirect tax costs and ensuring that the final international structure can efficiently meet both US and non-US compliance requirements. Prior to joining Dentons, Pfatteicher was in private practice and served as managing partner of her firm's San Francisco office. In that role, she was responsible for managing approximately 200 people, which enabled her to further refine her skills as a leader who needed to provide comfort, inspiration and comradery in an ever-changing environment.

'Linda is an accomplished international tax lawyer and is an exceptional addition to our award-winning tax capabilities,' said Dentons US CEO Mike McNamara. 'Her talent and leadership enhance our practice on the West Coast, and her addition is another example of Dentons demonstrating its commitment to providing high-level legal advice to our clients.'

Pfatteicher also focuses on tax policy issues representing clients in discussions with the US federal government on pending tax legislation, as well as implementation of new legislation through regulatory and other guidance. Her clients range from startups to billion-dollar multinationals and cover a wide range of industries, including, most significantly, technology, automotive, medical devices, entertainment software, manufacturing and distribution, oil and gas, consumer products and venture funds. She regularly assists clients with developing tax issues, such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development tax framework and EU tax policy strategy, and with issues that may arise under developing tax regimes, such as those of Brazil, Russia, India and China. She has negotiated tax rulings for her clients in the Netherlands, Singapore and Switzerland.

Pfatteicher earned her LLM in tax from Georgetown University School of Law, her JD from New England School of Law and her BA from Simmons College.

