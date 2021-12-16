Dentsu Health Grows Leadership Team to Modernize the Total Health Experience

Industry Veteran Greg Reilly Joins Dentsu Health as EVP, Global Client Lead

Dentsu has brought on healthcare industry veteran Greg Reilly, as EVP and Global Client Lead at dentsu health. In this role, Greg will have a singular focus on helping clients access the strengths of the broader dentsu network to ensure they have a connected, integrated, and seamless relationship across dentsu’s key service lines of Creative, Media, and Customer Experience Management.

“The convergence between the empowered consumer and the empowered patient has accelerated drastically, as the pandemic increased emphasis on managing one’s health proactively. People’s expectations for brand experiences are being developed outside of healthcare and they are now looking for companies in the healthcare space to deliver the same, if not superior, experiences for something as important, emotional, and personal as their health, and for healthcare professionals, that of their patients,” said Matt McNally, Global President, dentsu health. “Greg is an entrepreneurial healthcare marketing leader, driven by the idea that our industry plays an essential and positive role in patients’ lives. He talks first-hand with the physicians and understands the needs go way beyond treatment in a clinical setting. Given this heightened focus on delivering positive health experiences that lead to better outcomes, we are thrilled to have Greg join our team of leaders, who partner with healthcare clients to deliver the transformational healthcare experiences that patients and healthcare professionals are demanding.”

Greg joins dentsu health following his role as the EVP of CX and Industry Sales at Outcome Health, a leading health technology company. Greg was recruited to the Outcome Health executive team to help the turnaround by reimagining and delivering a seamless customer experience to drive commercial growth with the industry’s largest hospital systems and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

