Denver Area Family Avoids $513,910 Mortgage Fraud Scam

04/13/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
DENVER, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon Title Inc, a Boston National Company, announced today they will be co-hosting a webinar with fraud prevention expert Tom Cronkright, CEO of CertifID. The webinar, "To Catch A Fraudster," is scheduled for April 14th at 11 a.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Mountain.

On February 21st, 2021, a local Greenwood Village family was refinancing their home. The fraudster sent instructions to wire the payoff of $513,910.57 to a Wells Fargo account by posing as a lender who sent fraudulent wiring instructions from the loan servicing company. The good news is by collaborating with the Secret Service and the FBI, the accounts were frozen, and the monies were recovered. Register for this webinar to gain insight into how criminals use phishing scams to compromise email accounts and steal wire transfers. This session will also review ways to avoid these types of scams.

The webinar will be hosted by Tom Cronkright, CEO of CertifID, and co-hosted by special guests Robert Lindley, CEO of Canyon Title, and Jeanine Wells, Vice President of Operations for Canyon Title.

About Canyon Title

Canyon Title was founded in 2001, and became a Boston National Title Agency in 2015. Canyon has offices in downtown Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village, Fort Collins, Golden, Greeley, and Westminster.  The company currently claims 3% of the Colorado market share. Boston National is among the nation's leading independent title services providers with more than 150 clients — including master services agreements with four of the top 10 lenders — 200 employees and nine full-service offices.  

About CertifID

CertifID is a digital identity and device verification solution used by title companies, law firms, lenders, realtors, and home buyers and sellers to prevent wire fraud. In the United States, wire fraud is the most significant risk impacting the real estate industry. By validating the credentials of parties in a transaction and securely sharing bank details, CertifID provides peace of mind and up to $1 million in direct insurance coverage on every wire it protects. CertifID is integrated with the leading title production software systems and allows busy title and escrow operators to eliminate time-consuming, manual processes from their workflow. With tens of thousands of transfers and zero insurance claims, CertifID helps safeguard billions of dollars every month from fraud. Built by title company owners and wire fraud victims, CertifID is a purpose-built solution ready to take on the industry's biggest risk.

Media Contact
Victor Lund
WAV Group
(801)-971-8446

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4b6d169-da0f-42f2-a422-b5182667c48b

 


Primary Logo

"To Catch A Fraudster" Webinar is scheduled for tomorrow, April 14th

Canyon Title Inc, a Boston National Company, announced today they will be co-hosting a webinar with fraud prevention expert Tom Cronkright, CEO of CertifID. The webinar, "To Catch A Fraudster," is scheduled for April 14th at 11 a.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Mountain. Register for free here: https://marketing.certifid.com/to-catch-a-fraudster

© GlobeNewswire 2021
