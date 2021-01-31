Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debut

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (Variety.com) - Would audiences pay to
see a new movie on the big screen if they could watch the same
title at home from the comfort of their couch? Prior to the
pandemic, the response from theater operators and cinema purists
would have been a resounding "no."
Yet Hollywood is finding that, at least while a plague of
Biblical proportion rages, the answer is: sorta.
"The Little Things," a crime thriller starring Denzel
Washington and Rami Malek, topped domestic box office charts,
debuting to $4.8 million from 2,171 venues in North America. At
the same time, it was available to HBO Max subscribers for a
monthly fee that's less than a single movie ticket in some parts
of the country. "The Little Things" is one of 17 films from
Warner Bros. that will premiere simultaneously in cinemas and on
the HBO Max streaming service.
In normal times, those box office receipts would spell
disaster. But today, it actually ranks as one of the stronger
COVID-era opening weekends. HBO Max didn't report how many
viewers opted to stream "The Little Things." However, Warner
Bros. and its parent company WarnerMedia said the film
"immediately shot up to No. 1" on HBO Max. It's unclear what
that benchmark means.
"We are absolutely thrilled by how Warner Bros.' 'The Little
Things' is performing on HBO Max -- it immediately shot up to
number one, where it currently remains," said HBO Max executive
VP and general manager Andy Forssell. "Following the
breakthrough success of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'The Little Things'
shows the insatiable appetite our audience has for high quality,
feature films."
John Lee Hancock directed "The Little Things," which centers
on two police officers trying to catch a serial killer.
Overseas, where HBO Max is not yet available, "The Little
Things" kicked off with $2.8 million from 18 countries. The
R-rated action film had the strongest showing in Russia with
$1.1 million in sales, followed by Saudi Arabia with $871,000.
Still, these are bleak times for movie theater operators.
Any film exhibitors hoping that ticket sales could return to
pre-pandemic levels in 2021 were stymied by another round of
release date delays. Earlier in January, MGM postponed the James
Bond sequel "No Time to Die" from April to October. That
prompted rival studios to once again push their films scheduled
for early 2021, such as "Morbius," "Ghostbusters Afterlife,"
"Cinderella," and "A Quiet Place Part II." It's also widely
expected that Universal will delay "Fast & Furious" installment
"F9" (set for May 28) and Disney may bump the Marvel adventure
"Black Widow" (set for May 7), which would clear the film
calendar until at least June. Should that come to pass, it would
be devastating to those in the business of showing movies on the
big screen. By summer, it'll have been over a year since
theaters have operated at normal levels. Most U.S. venues have
already gone 10 months without much -- if any -- revenue.
In some ways, the theatrical market is equally as impaired
as it was last March when theaters were entirely closed. As of
late January, around 65% of theaters remain shuttered and those
that reopened have been running at limited capacity. It seems
that conversations about reopening theaters in major markets
like New York City and Los Angeles have been all but abandoned.
A botched COVID-19 vaccine rollout, combined with new strains of
the virus, have only further complicated plans to get people
back to the movies.
Box office analysts predict the theatrical business will get
back to normal in 2022. David A. Gross, who runs the movie
consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, says that
timeline is based on "healthy demand for quality, reasonably
priced, out-of-home entertainment."
"The vaccination process will pick up through the spring as
the supply bottlenecks open up," Gross said. "The government
will spend whatever it takes to make the vaccination campaign
successful, including overcoming the new COVID variants."
Elsewhere at the domestic box office, Universal and
DreamWorks Animation's "The Croods: A New Age" collected $1.84
million in its 10th week of release, enough for second place.
Those ticket sales represent a 2% increase from last weekend,
which is impressive because the animated family film has been
available to rent on home entertainment for almost two months.
It has made $43.9 million in North America. Overseas, "The
Croods" sequel made $1.3 million, bringing it past the $100
million mark for a global total of $144.38 million.
"Wonder Woman 1984" came in third place with $1.3 million
from 1,864 locations. The Warner Bros. superhero adaptation,
which premiered concurrently on HBO Max, has brought in $39.2
million after six weeks in North American theaters. To
illustrate how depreciated the box office is, the original
"Wonder Woman" grossed $38 million in its first day in theaters
in 2017. Internationally, "Wonder Woman 1984" added another $1.1
million, bringing box office receipts to $112.8 million overseas
and $152 million globally.
Liam Neeson's action thriller "The Marksman" plunged to the
No. 4 spot after leading the box office the last two weekends.
It made $1.25 million in its third outing for a domestic tally
of $7.8 million. The movie is currently playing in 2,018
theaters.
Rounding out the top five was Sony's "Monster Hunter" with
$740,000 in its seventh week of release. The film, an adaptation
of a popular video game, has generated $11.1 million to date.
At the indie box office, Bleecker Street's drama "Supernova"
opened with $98,670 from 330 screens for a bleak $299
per-screen-average. Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth star in the
emotional film about a longtime couple who find a way to cope
after one is diagnosed with early onset dementia. It's gotten
strong reviews (Variety's critic Guy Lodge called it "delicately
heart-crushing"), yet the film's target audience of older adults
is one that's been especially reluctant to return to the movies.
In today's theatrical landscape, it's that much harder for
movies from specialty studios to find their footing.
But, notes Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with
Comscore, "with great reviews and an excellent cast, 'Supernova'
should find favor over the long haul." And it'll help that indie
films won't have notable competition in the coming weeks.