Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Agri dep't pours investments in promising Nueva Ecija town

Author: DA Communications Group | 24 September 2020

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is set to continue its partnership with the municipal local government unit (LGU) of Lupao in Nueva Ecija with more projects being implemented and in the pipeline for 2020 amounting to P51.6 million.

Following the success of the 'Sa Palay at Gulay - May Ani, Hanapbuhay, Oportunidad, at Nutrisyon (PAG-AHON) Project' in Lupao, Agriculture Secretary William Dar directed the DA Regional Field Office (RFO) in Central Luzon and attached agencies to concretize its assistance to the town.

'I would like to see the outputs of your research being used by the farming communities. Baliw na baliw ako makakita ng mga extension ng technologies na nagawa na ninyo doon sa kanayunan,' Secretary Dar said during the PAG-AHON Harvest Festival held on September 23, 2020.

For this year, the RFO distributed inbred and hybrid rice seeds amounting to P13.5 million and fertilizers worth P10 million to the farmers of Lupao. The RFO also implemented small water impounding project (SWIP) in the municipality amounting to P10 million.

The Philippine Carabao Center also invested about P8 million in Lupao for the distribution of 25 dairy carabaos and the implementation of large-scale silage production. The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), on the other hand, committed P5-million worth of farm machinery.

For the PAG-AHON Project, also called the Revitalized Gulayan sa Barangay, the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) in partnership with the Lupao LGU, Lupao Vegetable Growers Association (LVGA), and the East West Seed Company had a budget of P5.1 million.

'Dahil po sa project na ito, naiangat po yung kalidad ng aming produkto, at ang LVGA ay nagkaroon ng hanapbuhay kahit sa panahon ng pandemic. Kami po ay nagpapasalamat at naadopt namin sa practice 'yong technology na tinuro ninyo,' LVGA President Henry Ramos said.

PAG-AHON started in May 2020 following the instruction of Secretary Dar for DA offices to adopt a town and partner with agencies/companies/associations. The directive aims to showcase food production technologies, enhance household food security, and promote massive vegetable gardening as part of the DA's Plant, Plant, Plant umbrella program.

Fifty key farmers, 100 home gardeners, and three farmer-cooperators were trained on vegetable production anchored on the Good Agricultural Practices, home gardening, and rice-vegetable technologies. The project also covered 22 barangays of Lupao and established 6.25 hectares planted with assorted vegetables.

Four months later, Lupao farmers are already reaping the project benefits. The project facilitated six deliveries and supplied 5.9 tons of vegetables to Dizon Farms, which serves as the direct market link of LVGA.

Secretary Dar approved the request of LVGA President Ramos to extend the project until May 2022 and challenged the association to make it sustainable and level up into processing with the help of the project partners.

'That's the direction I'm giving PhilRice and I hope East West will also follow through helping PhilRice, and the same with Dizon Farms. I hope they continue to be the link towards the market,' the secretary said.

Dizon Farms Purchasing Manager Joseph Viernesto committed to continue partnership with the Lupao farmers as the company already invested in a reefer van intended for Lupao and also trains the farmers on postharvest handling practices to improve the quality of their products.

Youth Ambassador for Food Security James Reid joined Secretary Dar and the DA team during the harvest festival saying that it was 'inspiring and wonderful experiences for him.' He committed to continue using his voice to support 'the farmers and fisherfolk who are truly the backbone of the economy.'

In addition to Lupao as a technology demonstration site for PhilRice, the secretary also instructed PhilMech and PCC to adopt Muñoz and San Jose City in Nueva Ecija to showcase their technologies as well. ### (Gumamela Celes Bejarin, DA-AFID)