Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Growers from ASF-free areas start hog-shipping

02/06/2021 | 12:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Author: DA Communications Group | 6 February 2021

It is 'all systems go' for the transport of hogs from Mindanao, Visayas, and some parts of Luzon including Batangas to be delivered to Metro Manila markets and sold at the ceiling price imposed by virtue of Executive Order (EO) 124.

Over the weekend, Agriculture Secretary William Dar met with hog producers from the Soccsksargen region to discuss collaborative actions in line with the 'whole of nation' strategies to revive the hog industry and reduce pork prices.

'With these initiatives, we are helping the hog raisers and those involved in the supply chain to earn, while providing consumers access to affordable meat and meat products,' Sec. Dar said.

On February 6, Sec. Dar together with Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary for Livestock William Medrano and Region 12 Executive Director Arlan Mangalen, led the send-off of two trucks containing 130 heads of live hogs each, weighing a total of 26.4 metric tons.

The hogs, courtesy of the Koronadal Valley Livestock Growers, are expected to arrive at Manila ports early next week.

'Other provinces from Visayas including Iloilo have also shipped off 600 heads last night to fill the supply gap currently being experienced in Luzon,' the agri chief said.

On Monday, February 8, representatives from DA are set to have a dialogue with the raisers of Luzon for the possible transport of hogs from San Jose, Batangas.

To date, there are about 41,953 heads of hogs available from the San Jose piggeries.

Clinton Edward Ang, president of the South Cotabato Swine Producers' Association said that they are willing to work with DA, in the transport and delivery of live hogs and carcasses to Luzon, initially at 10,000 hogs a week.

'We thank the Secretary for opening up a hog lane for the hassle-free transport of pigs. We also thank the DA and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for providing transport assistance. Hopefully po tuloy-tuloy ang pagpapadala natin ng baboy sa Luzon. We will ship what we can,' Ang said. ### (Adora Rodriguez, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 05:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/05ALICIA BÁRCENA : The Current Health and Climate Crises are the Result of an Unsustainable Development Model
PU
02/05OVER 77% MIGRANT WORKERS NOT TO GO BACK HOME FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR : survey
PU
02/05NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Ab Teimour Up for Investment
PU
02/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees number of nursing homes rise to 38,000
PU
02/05ESKAY MINING : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
02/05Malaysia's EPF weighing sale of up to $110 million of real estate assets
RE
02/05DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Growers from ASF-free areas start hog-shipping
PU
02/05GRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : Bendigo forum to showcase new grains research in a novel way
PU
02/05Malaysia's Petronas seeks bids for building 16 offshore support vessels
RE
02/05SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Closes $3,750,000 Private Placement Offering
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stalling U.S. labor market boosts Biden's push for hefty stimulus package
2ENCORE ENERGY CORP. : ENCORE ENERGY : Appoints Chief Financial Officer
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon orders more than 1,000 natgas-powered engines for U.S. fleet
4SONY CORPORATION : Walgreens, CVS beef up protections against threat of 'bot' attacks on vaccine program
5Amazon's New CEO Can Either Help Workers and Sellers -- or Automate Them Away

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ