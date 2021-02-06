Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Growers from ASF-free areas start hog-shipping

Author: DA Communications Group | 6 February 2021

It is 'all systems go' for the transport of hogs from Mindanao, Visayas, and some parts of Luzon including Batangas to be delivered to Metro Manila markets and sold at the ceiling price imposed by virtue of Executive Order (EO) 124.

Over the weekend, Agriculture Secretary William Dar met with hog producers from the Soccsksargen region to discuss collaborative actions in line with the 'whole of nation' strategies to revive the hog industry and reduce pork prices.

'With these initiatives, we are helping the hog raisers and those involved in the supply chain to earn, while providing consumers access to affordable meat and meat products,' Sec. Dar said.

On February 6, Sec. Dar together with Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary for Livestock William Medrano and Region 12 Executive Director Arlan Mangalen, led the send-off of two trucks containing 130 heads of live hogs each, weighing a total of 26.4 metric tons.

The hogs, courtesy of the Koronadal Valley Livestock Growers, are expected to arrive at Manila ports early next week.

'Other provinces from Visayas including Iloilo have also shipped off 600 heads last night to fill the supply gap currently being experienced in Luzon,' the agri chief said.

On Monday, February 8, representatives from DA are set to have a dialogue with the raisers of Luzon for the possible transport of hogs from San Jose, Batangas.

To date, there are about 41,953 heads of hogs available from the San Jose piggeries.

Clinton Edward Ang, president of the South Cotabato Swine Producers' Association said that they are willing to work with DA, in the transport and delivery of live hogs and carcasses to Luzon, initially at 10,000 hogs a week.

'We thank the Secretary for opening up a hog lane for the hassle-free transport of pigs. We also thank the DA and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for providing transport assistance. Hopefully po tuloy-tuloy ang pagpapadala natin ng baboy sa Luzon. We will ship what we can,' Ang said. ### (Adora Rodriguez, DA-AFID)