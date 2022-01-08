Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : No need to panic. We have enough food! – Dar

Author: DA Communications Group | 8 January 2022

As the government imposes stricter movement, particularly in "Alert Level 3″ areas to prevent and reduce Covid-19 infections, Agriculture Secretary William Dar appealed anew to consumers to avoid panic-buying, assuring that the country has enough food supply.

"Buying more food than what we require deprives others, thus causing an artificial shortage and price spikes," said Secretary Dar.

"Our inventory for basic food commodities, particularly rice, shows that we have more than enough supply that will last for more than the next three months," the agri chief added.

As of January 8, 2022, the country's rice supply is good for the next 115 days, enough until the next harvest season in April, according to the Department of Agriculture's (DA) Philippine Integrated Rice Program.

The same situation holds true for lowland and highland vegetables, which is at 85 percent and 107 percent sufficiency level, respectively.

He likewise appealed to local government units to ensure unhampered and continuous flow of food and agricultural inputs to and from production and consumption areas, particularly those affected by typhoon Odette.

He stressed that there should not be any unnecessary restrictions in the movement of goods, services and people.

"We will see to it that food supply lines are kept open, in partnership with the LGUs, and ensure continuous delivery of major food items and temper prices," Secretary Dar said.

"We already went through similar situations during previous community lockdowns and we were able to make it through with everybody's cooperation. Thus, we reiterate anew that we should not be overzealous, but simply adhere to the required health and medical protocols. Once again, let us remain calm, conscientious and understanding," he concluded. ### (DA StratComms)