Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : South Korea okays Phl poultry farms to export chicken meat

12/11/2021 | 05:26am EST
Author: DA Communications Group | 11 December 2021

Two Philippine poultry farms have secured the approval of the South Korean government to export chicken meat to the East Asian country.

Cariño and Sons Agri-Development, Inc (CASADI) and LDP Farms Food Corporation (LDP) secured export accreditation after final approval was issued by the Korean government. The accreditation was issued after complying with the requirements of South Korea's Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA-APQA).

"The South Korean government's accreditation of Philippine poultry facilities foretells well to the expansion of agricultural exports to South Korea as it signifies their continuing interest to source chicken meat from the Philippines in view of its avian influenza-free status," said Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Attaché Aleli Maghirang, in her memorandum to the Secretary, reported that CASADI and LDP Farms may start their exports of chicken meat products to Korea, effective 23 November 2021.

"Other interested Philippine poultry export establishments can also apply for export accreditation to Korea. We are ready to help facilitate the submission of complete NMIS-verified documentary inspection requirements of those interested to be accredited and registered to export to Korea." Maghirang added.

The agri chief commended the efforts of the Philippine Agriculture Office in Seoul, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) for facilitating the accreditation of the re-entry of chicken meat exports to Korea.

The poultry facilities satisfied the stringent requirements of the MAFRA-APQA after the Philippine Embassy, through PAO Seoul, and the Department of Agriculture's (DA) regulatory agencies (BAI and NMIS), facilitated the remote inspection and document review of the facilities.

The Philippines was first granted permission by the MAFRA in 2013 to engage in the export of chicken meat to South Korea. After the first H5 avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in August 2017, the Philippines regained its market access for chicken meat and live birds in July 2019.

However, the Korean government, through MAFRA, prohibited again the imports of Philippine chicken and pet birds in March 2020 following the H5 avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in the Philippines.

The removal of the temporary suspension to import poultry and pet birds from the Philippines was decided by MAFRA in August 2021, after accomplishing its final stage of public consultation to allow market access of Philippine poultry products to Korea. ###

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 10:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
