Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Department of Energy Extends Fourth Set of LNG Export Authorizations Through 2050

12/31/2020 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) extended the terms of five long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorizations through 2050. Today's actions follow several LNG export term extensions issued since October pursuant to an export term policy statement DOE finalized in July.

'The Trump Administration and DOE have delivered on our commitment to ensure that U.S. LNG holds a prominent place in the global energy market,' said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. 'The 2050 policy and subsequent extended authorizations lock in the long-term benefits of U.S. LNG exports and provide yet another way to support the success of U.S. LNG exporters abroad.'

The term extensions issued today extend terms for the Southern LNG export facility operating in Georgia, the Cameron LNG export facility operating in Louisiana, the Annova LNG project proposed in Texas, and Eagle LNG's two small-scale facilities in Florida, including the Maxville facility currently in operation.

'Just this year, LNG exports from the United States will reduce our trade deficit by over $12 billion and recent export levels have been at all-time highs,' said Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. 'The development of U.S. infrastructure to support our LNG exports has provided thousands of jobs and led to billions of dollars in industry investment, the benefits of which will be sustained by this policy.'

These issuances extend each project's long-term LNG export authorization to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries through December 31, 2050.

'Increasing exports of U.S. LNG to our allies not only creates great opportunities for our nation, it also strengthens global energy security and supports environmental and emissions objectives,' said Acting Under Secretary of Energy and Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg.

Including the term extension applications granted today, long-term LNG export authorizations with export terms through 2050 are now held by 18 U.S. LNG export projects, as well as the Costa Azul project in Mexico.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 15:28:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aCOSTAR : Latest Compisite Price Indices Gained At Modest Pace In November
PU
10:55aUNIPOL GRUPPO S P A : 12.31.20 Corporate Presentation – December 2020
PU
10:53aBritain steadfast in support for Gibraltar sovereignty - foreign minister
RE
10:52aPatent Infringement and License Royalties Are Mounting Concerns Amidst Strong Consumer Electronics Market
GL
10:51aINTERVAL INTERNATIONAL : and Eagle Aruba Resort & Casino Sign Multi-Year Affiliation Renewal
PR
10:51aJD COM : and the Future of Voice & AI in Retail
PU
10:50aU.S. stocks in 2020: A year for the history books, in charts
RE
10:49aENTERPRISE BANCORP : COVID-19 Resources Available
PU
10:46aGold set to end volatile 2020 with strong gains; silver outperforms
RE
10:46aMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Should you invest in Netflix, Micron Technology, Workday, Qualcomm, or Facebook?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ