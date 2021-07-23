Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Department of Environment Climate Change and Comm : Ireland's ambitious Climate Act signed into law

07/23/2021 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The journey to Net Zero emissions has begun

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, has welcomed the signature by the President today of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021.

Ireland is now on a legally binding path to net-Zero emissions no later than 2050, and to a 51% reduction in emissions by the end of this decade. The Act provides the framework for Ireland to meet its international and EU climate commitments and to become a leader in addressing climate change.

Minister Ryan said:

'Today is a landmark day, as we turn climate ambition into law, and set out on a journey to net zero emissions. The extreme weather events around the world over the past month have shown us all that we must act quickly, to protect ourselves and our planet. Our immediate target of halving emissions by 2030 is challenging, but it is also an opportunity to transform our economy, create new jobs, protect our environment and build a greener and fairer future. We will all need to work together to achieve this, in renewable energy, active and sustainable travel, in business, agriculture and across government. But the signal we are sending today is that now is the time for action.'

The next stage of the process will be the preparation of regulations on carbon accounting, in consultation with the Climate Change Advisory Council and consistent with the Paris Agreement and EU rules.

This will be followed by the production of carbon budgets by the Climate Change Advisory Council. These Carbon Budgets will be presented to the Oireachtas and approved by Government. The Government will then set sectoral emissions ceilings determining how each sector of the economy will contribute to the achievement of the Budgets.

The Climate Action Plan 2021 will be published in early autumn. This will set out the measures to be taken to reach our targets in each sector of the economy.

The Government will also appoint three more members of the Climate Change Advisory Council as provided for in the Act.

Key Highlights of the Act
  • This Act embeds the process of setting binding and ambitious emissions-reductions targets in law
  • The Act provides for a national climate objective, which commits to pursue and achieve no later than 2050, the transition to a climate resilient, biodiversity-rich, environmentally-sustainable and climate-neutral economy
  • The Act provides that the first two five-year carbon budgets proposed by the Climate Change Advisory Council should equate to a total reduction of 51% over the period to 2030, relative to a baseline of 2018
  • The role of the Climate Change Advisory Council has been strengthened, enabling it to propose carbon budgets to the Minister which match our ambition and international obligations
  • The government must adopt carbon budgets that are consistent with the Paris agreement and other international obligations. All forms of greenhouse gas emissions including biogenic methane will be included in the carbon budgets, and carbon removals will be taken into account in setting budgets. *However it is up to government to decide on the trajectories for different sectors
  • The Government will determine, following consultation, how to apply the carbon budget across the relevant sectors, and what each sector will contribute in a given five-year period
  • Actions for each sector will be detailed in the Climate Action Plan which must be updated annually
  • Government Ministers will be responsible for achieving the legally-binding targets for their own sectoral area with each Minister accounting for their performance towards sectoral targets and actions before an Oireachtas Committee each year
  • Local Authorities must prepare individual Climate Action Plans which will include both mitigation and adaptation measures and will be updated every five years. Local Authority Development Plans must be aligned with their Climate Action Plan
  • Public Bodies will be obliged to take account of Climate Action Plans in the performance of their functions

ENDS

Disclaimer

Department of Environment, Climate Change and Communications of Ireland published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 11:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34aAmEx beats profit estimates on boost from reserve release, consumer spending
RE
07:28aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MONTENEGRO : Press release from 33rd Cabinet session
PU
07:27aGlobal equity funds post outflows on virus worries - Lipper
RE
07:26aTSX futures up ahead of retail sales data
RE
07:22aDollar set for second week of gains as focus turns to Fed
RE
07:18aDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT CLIMATE CHANGE AND COMM : Ireland's ambitious Climate Act signed into law
PU
07:14aBank of England to accept new green gilts in QE programme
RE
07:13aWorld stocks perk up as volatile week ends on high note
RE
07:13aSterling drops as COVID 'pingdemic' hits rebound in July
RE
07:09aNasdaq futures scale peaks on megacap tech boost, strong earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
3UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
5SIGNIFY N.V. : SIGNIFY N : second quarter results 2021

HOT NEWS