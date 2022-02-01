Department of Finance of Canada : Departmental Results Report 2020–21

Original signed by
The Honourable Chrystia Freeland P.C., M.P.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance
The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, P.C., M.P.
Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance
From the Ministers
Results at a glance and operating context
Results: what we achieved
Core responsibility
Internal Services
Analysis of trends in spending and human resources
Actual expenditures
Actual human resources
Expenditures by vote
Government of Canada spending and activities
Financial statements and financial statements highlights
Corporate Information
Organizational profile
Raison d'être, mandate and role: who we are and what we do
Operating context
Reporting framework
Supporting information on the program inventory
Supplementary information tables
Federal tax expenditures
Organizational contact information
Appendix: definitions
Attachments
Disclaimer
Department of Finance of Canada published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 19:51:04 UTC.