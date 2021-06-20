Log in
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland : Minister Coveney to attend meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Luxembourg

06/20/2021 | 03:35pm EDT
Press release

20 June 2021

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney T.D. will attend a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, 21 June.

Ministers will assess latest developments in Belarus, Iraq, Ethiopia, Mali and the Middle East Peace Process. The EU's strategic relationships with Russia, Turkey, ASEAN and the countries of the Latin America and Caribbean region will also be discussed. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will also meet with Foreign Ministers to share their perspectives.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Minister Coveney said:

'We will discuss the recent coercive forced landing of a Ryanair aircraft by the Belarusian authorities and the ongoing repression in Belarus. Ireland supports a strong and unified EU response that imposes consequences on the Lukashenko regime for its blatant disregard for international law and that demonstrates our steadfast commitment to the Belarusian people'

ENDS
Press Office
20 June2021

