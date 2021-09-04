Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Department of International Relations and opera : Deputy Minister Alvin Botes concludes visits to Poland and Romania

09/04/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Statement

04 September 2021

Deputy Minister Alvin Botes concludes visits to Poland and Romania

The Deputy Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, has concluded his Working visit to Poland and Romania for Political Consultations with the Polish Undersecretary of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr Pawel Jablonski and the Romanian State Secretary, Mr Cornel Ferutã.

In Poland, the Political Consultations focused on economic cooperation, including technology, agricultural and industrial products, digitization of administration and banking services. The two delegations discussed possible collaboration on regional and multilateral areas of common interest; increased foreign direct investment into South Africa and value-added exports into Poland.

In addition to the Political Consultations, Deputy Minister Botes held meetings with the Polish Chamber of Commerce and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.

In Romania, the Political Consultations focused on enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of Higher Education and Training, Science and Technology as well as marine transport.

The Deputy Minister also met with the Romanian Chamber of commerce, Port Authorities Constantia and the Romania-South Africa Business Association.

Deputy Minister Botes said he was pleased with the success of the engagements held with a variety of stakeholders in the two countries, adding that South Africa remains an attractive market for foreign investors.

Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974

ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION

OR Tambo Building
460 Soutpansberg Road
Rietondale
Pretoria
0084

Disclaimer

Department of International Relations and Co-operation - Republic of South Africa published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 10:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02aDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Deputy Minister Alvin Botes concludes visits to Poland and Romania
PU
05:52aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : BCCL, Ministry of Coal Organizes Programme to Spread Awareness on Sanitation as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations
PU
05:48aSAUDI RESEARCH AND MEDIA : state media companies to start moving from Dubai to Riyadh
RE
05:35aMalaysia appoints former PM to lead coronavirus recovery council
RE
05:32aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Engages Gambian Political Stakeholders on Prevention and Mitigation of Elections Related Conflicts
PU
04:32aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Beijing sees 65.2% more rainfall this summer
PU
03:22aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the Phone
PU
02:52aDidi denies reports that Beijing city is coordinating companies to invest in it
RE
01:21aChina to improve monetary policy controls, build risk warning system - central bank
RE
01:11aPhilippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on 10 countries including UAE
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian
2Saudi Research and Media : state media companies to start moving from D..
3Tesla : Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding lega..
4China set to sell 1.7 million NEVs between Jan-Aug, nearly tripling on-..
5U.S. companies lash out at Texas law changes, including abortion ban

HOT NEWS