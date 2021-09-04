Department of International Relations and opera : Deputy Minister Alvin Botes concludes visits to Poland and Romania

Media Statement

04 September 2021

Deputy Minister Alvin Botes concludes visits to Poland and Romania

The Deputy Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, has concluded his Working visit to Poland and Romania for Political Consultations with the Polish Undersecretary of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr Pawel Jablonski and the Romanian State Secretary, Mr Cornel Ferutã.

In Poland, the Political Consultations focused on economic cooperation, including technology, agricultural and industrial products, digitization of administration and banking services. The two delegations discussed possible collaboration on regional and multilateral areas of common interest; increased foreign direct investment into South Africa and value-added exports into Poland.

In addition to the Political Consultations, Deputy Minister Botes held meetings with the Polish Chamber of Commerce and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.

In Romania, the Political Consultations focused on enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of Higher Education and Training, Science and Technology as well as marine transport.

The Deputy Minister also met with the Romanian Chamber of commerce, Port Authorities Constantia and the Romania-South Africa Business Association.

Deputy Minister Botes said he was pleased with the success of the engagements held with a variety of stakeholders in the two countries, adding that South Africa remains an attractive market for foreign investors.

Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974

