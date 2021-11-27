Department of International Relations and opera : Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini to attend China – Africa Ministerial Conference in Senegal

Media Statement
27 November 2021
Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini to attend China - Africa Ministerial Conference in Senegal
The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, will participate in the Eight Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China - Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, Senegal, from 29 to 30 November 2021.
The conference will be held under theme: "Deepening the Sino-African Partnership and Promoting Sustainable Development to Build a China - Africa Community with a shared Future in the new era".
The conference is expected to consider and adopt the following four outcomes documents:
-
The FOCAC Dakar Declaration;
-
FOCAC Dakar Action Plan (2022-2024);
-
The Vision 2035 on China-Africa Cooperation; and
-
China-Africa Declaration on Climate Change.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has also been invited by the Co-Chairs of FOCAC, Senegal and China, to deliver remarks virtually.
Other invited leaders include the Presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Egypt, the Chair of the African Union (AU) and the UN Secretary-General.
Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974
ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION
OR Tambo Building
460 Soutpansberg Road
Rietondale
Pretoria
0084
Disclaimer
Department of International Relations and Co-operation - Republic of South Africa published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 13:49:01 UTC.