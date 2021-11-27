Department of International Relations and opera : Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini to attend China – Africa Ministerial Conference in Senegal

Media Statement

27 November 2021

Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini to attend China - Africa Ministerial Conference in Senegal

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, will participate in the Eight Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China - Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, Senegal, from 29 to 30 November 2021.

The conference will be held under theme: "Deepening the Sino-African Partnership and Promoting Sustainable Development to Build a China - Africa Community with a shared Future in the new era".

The conference is expected to consider and adopt the following four outcomes documents:

The FOCAC Dakar Declaration;

FOCAC Dakar Action Plan (2022-2024);

The Vision 2035 on China-Africa Cooperation; and

China-Africa Declaration on Climate Change.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also been invited by the Co-Chairs of FOCAC, Senegal and China, to deliver remarks virtually.

Other invited leaders include the Presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Egypt, the Chair of the African Union (AU) and the UN Secretary-General.

