Department of International Relations and opera : Minister Pandor to host her Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister on working visit to Pretoria – Tomorrow, Monday, 14 December 2020

Media Statement

13 December 2020

Minister Pandor to host her Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister on working visit to Pretoria - Tomorrow, Monday, 14 December 2020

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will, tomorrow, Monday, 14 December 2020, host her Saudi Arabian counterpart, Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Pretoria to engage on bilateral discussion and political consultations.

South African and Saudi Arabia's relations were established in 1995 and are strengthening following regular interactions at a high-level. South Africa's friendship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia exemplifies relations based on mutual interest, trust and respect.

The strategic importance of Saudi Arabia to South Africa is demonstrated by the visits of Presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and most recently President Ramaphosa to the Kingdom.

Currently, the bilateral relations are being managed through a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and co-chaired by the respective Trade Ministers. The JEC is the highest represented and most active bilateral mechanism between South Africa and Saudi Arabia although, the two countries are looking to separate the political and social issues from the JEC and launch a Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC).

Relations with Saudi Arabia are centred on economic cooperation and the growing economic linkages between the two countries - particularly in Energy security (for South Africa), food security (for Saudi Arabia) and mineral resources development. The strategic goal of increasing the trade and investment environment will be strengthened through establishing greater political and cultural ties between the two countries that serve to reinforce the primary economic base of bilateral cooperation.

During the bilateral meeting, the two ministers are expected to discuss global, regional and bilateral issues. This will include issues pertaining to the UNSC and South Africa's tenure as the current chair, the AU and their response to the current COVID-19 pandemic as well as regional issues in Africa. Finally, the two Ministers are expected to discuss the recent global developments and their impact on international politics as well as in the respected regions of both countries.

This working visit precedes the scheduled outgoing State visit by President Ramaphosa, which is likely to take place in 2021.

