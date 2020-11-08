Log in
Department of International Relations and opera : Minister Pandor to represent South Africa as the country accedes to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with South East Asian nations

11/08/2020 | 07:26am EST

Media Invite

08 November 2020

Minister Pandor to represent South Africa as the country accedes to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with South East Asian nations

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will represent the South African Government on the occasion of our country's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with South East Asian nations.

The virtual signing ceremony will be held on 10 November 2020 at the Taj Hotel, at 07h30.

Minister Pandor will be joined by the Heads of Mission of the ASEAN Pretoria Committee (APC).

South Africa has diplomatic and economic relations with individual ASEAN members. The country's accession to the TAC will formalise its relationship with ASEAN as a bloc.

'Our accession to the Treaty is also an opportunity for South Africa to boost political and economic collaboration with this important and growing international organisation,' says Minister Pandor.

Media are invited as follows:

Event: South Africa's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with South East Asian nations.

Date: Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Time: 07h30

Venue: Taj Hotel, 1 Wale Street, Cape Town City Centre

Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974

ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION

OR Tambo Building
460 Soutpansberg Road
Rietondale
Pretoria
0084

Disclaimer

Department of International Relations and Co-operation - Republic of South Africa published this content on 08 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 12:25:05 UTC
