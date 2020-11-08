Department of International Relations and opera : Minister Pandor to represent South Africa as the country accedes to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with South East Asian nations

Media Invite
08 November 2020
Minister Pandor to represent South Africa as the country accedes to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with South East Asian nations
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will represent the South African Government on the occasion of our country's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with South East Asian nations.
The virtual signing ceremony will be held on 10 November 2020 at the Taj Hotel, at 07h30.
Minister Pandor will be joined by the Heads of Mission of the ASEAN Pretoria Committee (APC).
South Africa has diplomatic and economic relations with individual ASEAN members. The country's accession to the TAC will formalise its relationship with ASEAN as a bloc.
'Our accession to the Treaty is also an opportunity for South Africa to boost political and economic collaboration with this important and growing international organisation,' says Minister Pandor.
Media are invited as follows:
Event: South Africa's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with South East Asian nations.
Date: Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Time: 07h30
Venue: Taj Hotel, 1 Wale Street, Cape Town City Centre
Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974
ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION
OR Tambo Building
460 Soutpansberg Road
Rietondale
Pretoria
0084
