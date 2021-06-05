Log in
Department of International Relations and opera : Joint Statement at the conclusion of the Working Visit to South Africa by Dr Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, 04 June 2021

06/05/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
PRETORIA - The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, hosted her Rwandan counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta, on a Working Visit to South Africa on 4 June 2021.

The two Ministers met to assess the current state of bilateral relations as well as to iron out challenges that are affecting the conduct of relations between South Africa and Rwanda.

The Ministers recalled the good bilateral relations that existed between the two countries prior to the events that led to the straining of relations in 2013.

In open and frank discussions, both Ministers confirmed their determination and commitment to normalise diplomatic relations as expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Paul Kagame, following bilateral meetings.

The Ministers agreed that full cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas and sectors, will support increased socio-economic development.

It was agreed that mutual actions and measures would be taken to direct bilateral relations along a new path for the benefit of the governments and peoples of South Africa and Rwanda.

To this end, the Ministers agreed on a road map that will support the normalisation process, predicated on agreed timelines. Both countries must value and respect the international laws and regulations that govern relations between countries, including territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

The meeting agreed on the establishment of a Joint Mechanism led by Ministers Pandor and Biruta, to guide and manage the normalisation process. Senior Officials of both countries will serve as the Technical Committee of the Mechanism. The Mechanism will be required to engage the entire spectrum of issues affecting bilateral relations and report to the Ministers.

ISSUED BY THE MINISTRY OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION

OR Tambo Building
460 Soutpansberg Road
Rietondale
Pretoria
0084

Disclaimer

Department of International Relations and Co-operation - Republic of South Africa published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 17:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS