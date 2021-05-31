Department of International Relations and opera : Minister Pandor to participate in a virtual Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs / International Relations

Media Statement

Minister Pandor to participate in a virtual Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs / International Relations

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will participate in a virtual Meeting of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Ministers of Foreign Affairs / International Relations, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 01 June 2021.

The virtual meeting will be hosted by India as Chair of BRICS for 2021. The meeting will serve as a platform to exchange views on the response to the pandemic, sustainable development and intra-BRICS cooperation. The meeting will also discuss global and regional peace and security, as well as countering terrorism.

The Ministerial Meeting is expected to adopt a media statement as well as a stand-alone Joint Statement on Strengthening and Reforming the Multilateral System. This Joint Statement sends a clear message on our shared values and common purpose of the BRICS countries to see a more fair, just, inclusive, equitable and representative multipolar international system.

The Opening Session of the Meeting will be broadcast live on the Ministry of External Affair's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/MEAIndia) and Ministry of External Affair's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MEAINDIA).

