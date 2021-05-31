Department of International Relations and opera : Minister Pandor to participate in a virtual Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs / International Relations

Media Statement
31 May 2021
Minister Pandor to participate in a virtual Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs / International Relations
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will participate in a virtual Meeting of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Ministers of Foreign Affairs / International Relations, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 01 June 2021.
The virtual meeting will be hosted by India as Chair of BRICS for 2021. The meeting will serve as a platform to exchange views on the response to the pandemic, sustainable development and intra-BRICS cooperation. The meeting will also discuss global and regional peace and security, as well as countering terrorism.
The Ministerial Meeting is expected to adopt a media statement as well as a stand-alone Joint Statement on Strengthening and Reforming the Multilateral System. This Joint Statement sends a clear message on our shared values and common purpose of the BRICS countries to see a more fair, just, inclusive, equitable and representative multipolar international system.
The Opening Session of the Meeting will be broadcast live on the Ministry of External Affair's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/MEAIndia) and Ministry of External Affair's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MEAINDIA).
Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974
ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION
OR Tambo Building
460 Soutpansberg Road
Rietondale
Pretoria
0084
Disclaimer
Department of International Relations and Co-operation - Republic of South Africa published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 15:07:06 UTC.