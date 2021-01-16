Department of Jobs and Innovation of I : Minister Troy urges businesses to avail of Government supports to deal with the post-Brexit landscape

16th January 2021

With two weeks since the formal departure of the UK from the European Union Single Market and customs union, Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy T.D. today reaffirmed Government's commitment to help businesses navigating the new landscape and reminded businesses to avail of the financial grants and advisory services on offer to better respond to post-Brexit challenges.

Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital & Company Regulation, Robert Troy T.D. said, 'While Ireland did not vote for Brexit, we are now dealing with the fallout, and as members of the European Union, Ireland has a duty to protect the Single Market and uphold these standards. We know supply-chains will take time to adjust to the new arrangements and documentary requirements, and so we are actively engaging with logistic companies, retailers and wider stakeholders to deal with issues arising to ensure continued flow of goods.

'My colleague Minister Damien English and officials from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment are in regular contact with retail, grocery, and distribution sectors on COVID-19 and Brexit-related matters. There is constant communication on how the changes are affecting businesses and this engagement will help to ensure that any emerging challenges can be dealt with as effectively as possible.

'Officials from Revenue, Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, the HSE and other State Agencies are working around the clock at our ports - 24 hours a day, seven days a week- and are working with logistics companies and hauliers to ensure the correct information is in place. Last week, Revenue temporarily eased some of the requirements for companies to ensure the continued movement of Roll-On Roll-Off services. This flexibility has been welcomed by companies impacted.'

He continued 'Government remains committed to supporting businesses navigating the new reality and I am urging companies to reach out and engage with the various customs training and grants, tariff advisory services, loans schemes, and other advisory supports available. I appreciate that this coincides as businesses work through the impacts of the pandemic on their business and may not be trading normally at present. However, my message is that businesses must act now. I strongly encourage businesses to learn about the options for assistance available to them on my Department's website and to avail of them.'

Government has been actively preparing for this since Britain voted to leave the EU single market, including:

Grant supports are available to help businesses with customs through the Enterprise Ireland 'Ready for Customs' grant that provides up to €9,000 per employee engaged in customs work. This is available to all importing or exporting companies.

Skillnet Ireland offers free online customs training and upskilling.

The Local Enterprise Offices are running free one-day customs workshops and a number of private operators are also running customs training courses.

For companies that trade on an all island basis, InterTradeIreland runs an advisory service and a Brexit Planning voucher that can also be used for customs facilitation.

Brexit webinars offered by Government Departments and Agencies are available on the Brexit Information Hub page on gov.ie.

For situations requiring urgent and immediate assistance, Government Departments and Agencies have put in place a number of resources to assist businesses and citizens for the critical days ahead: see Brexit - If you need to call

