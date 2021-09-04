Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria : DPR seals 59 illegal gas plants in Lagos

The Department of Petroleum Resources, Lagos Zone, said on Friday that it sealed off 59 illegal cooking gas plants in the state from January to June this year.

The Assistant Director, Operations, DPR, Lagos Zonal Office, Mrs Olubunmi Ogundare, disclosed this during a surveillance operation she led in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

She said the affected Liquefied Petroleum Gas plants were sealed for not complying with the prerequisite safety standards and operating without pertinent approvals.

Eight gas plants located at Idimu, Ikotun-Egbe, Ipaja and Igando were sealed by the agency at the end of the operation.

Ogundare said the move was part of the agency's oversight duty of monitoring activities of companies operating within the industry across the value chain.

She said the LPG plants were shut down for various reasons including operating within densely populated areas and other unapproved locations for gas business.

Ogundare said the surveillance, which she described as a continuous exercise, was aimed at curbing the proliferation of LPG facilities and ensuring safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

According to her, it will also help to sanitise LPG facilities in Lagos State by enforcing standards in their operations.