Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet Aus : Joint Statement by President Biden, Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Morrison

President Biden, Prime Minster Johnson and Prime Minister Morrison met in the margins of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay on 12 June 2021.
They discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, including the Indo-Pacific region. They agreed that the strategic context in the Indo-Pacific was changing and that there was a strong rationale for deepening cooperation between the three governments.
They welcomed the forthcoming visits and exercises in the Indo-Pacific by the Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH.
