Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet Aus : Joint Statement by President Biden, Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Morrison

06/12/2021 | 10:43pm EDT
President Biden, Prime Minster Johnson and Prime Minister Morrison met in the margins of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay on 12 June 2021.

They discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, including the Indo-Pacific region. They agreed that the strategic context in the Indo-Pacific was changing and that there was a strong rationale for deepening cooperation between the three governments.

They welcomed the forthcoming visits and exercises in the Indo-Pacific by the Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH.

Disclaimer

Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet - Australian Government published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 02:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
