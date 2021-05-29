Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet Aus : Supporting retirees with extension of the temporary reduction in superannuation minimum drawdown rates

05/29/2021 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today the Morrison Government announces an extension of the temporary reduction in superannuation minimum drawdown rates for a further year to 30 June 2022.

As part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Government responded immediately and reduced the superannuation minimum drawdown rates by 50 per cent for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 income years, ending on 30 June 2021.

Today's announcement extends that reduction to the 2021-22 income year and continues to make life easier for our retirees by giving them more flexibility and choice in their retirement.

For many retirees, the significant losses in financial markets as a result of the COVID-19 crisis are still having a negative effect on the account balance of their superannuation pension.

This extension builds on the additional flexibility announced in the 2021-22 Budget.

The Morrison Government will continue to support retirees as part of our plan to secure Australia's economic recovery from COVID-19.

Disclaimer

Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet - Australian Government published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 07:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aIndia's Mahindra expects car sales to take two years to rebound after COVID shock
RE
04:32aTop execs of HK financial firms can get quarantine exemption
RE
04:00aChina, U.S. can find common ground on tariff exclusions, Chinese think tank says
RE
03:56aItaly approves reform decree to unlock EU Recovery funds
RE
03:56aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA  : Package of Post-Pandemic Business Recovery Measures Under Preparation
PU
03:53aIranian tanker seized by Indonesia is released after 4 months
RE
03:50aDEPARTMENT OF PRIME MINISTER AND CABINET AUS  : Supporting retirees with extension of the temporary reduction in superannuation minimum drawdown rates
PU
03:08aHong Kong organisers lose appeal to hold Tiananmen vigil
RE
01:36aREFILE-Hong Kong organisers lose appeal to hold Tiananmen vigil
RE
12:32aJORDAN : The World Bank Group Adapts its Strategy to Support COVID-19 Response, Inclusive and Resilient Recovery, and Continued Reforms
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden's big budget comes with a modest growth outlook for an aging country
2AMC shares retreat but end week up 116% after 4-day rally
3VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. : VIRGIN GALACTIC : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action A..
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Electric-vehicle firm Rivian could seek $70 bln valuation in IPO- Bloomberg News
5India's Mahindra expects car sales to take two years to rebound after COVID shock

HOT NEWS