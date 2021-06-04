Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Department of Taoiseach : Reduction in Vaxzevria® (AstraZeneca) Vaccine dose intervals approved

06/04/2021 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, is announcing a shorter interval between doses for the Vaxzevria® (AstraZeneca) vaccine. This follows updated recommendations from the National Immunisation Asvisory Committee (NIAC), which have been endorsed by the Chief Medical Officer.

The Minister met with the Chief Executive of the HSE and the Chair of the High-Level Task Force on the COVID-19 Vaccination programme regarding the latest NIAC advice.

Minister Donnelly said:

'The reduction in the length of the interval between doses of this vaccine will benefit in excess of 400,000 people who are waiting on a second dose and who will now get the protection of being fully vaccinated earlier.

'This will be phased in - the coming fortnight will see those who are due their vaccine as part of a 12 week schedule, receive their second dose of vaccine. We will then implement a graduated reduction so the interval will reduce to 11, 10, 9 and then 8 weeks.'

Further detailed planning on this aspect of the COVID-19 vaccination programme will take place over the weekend.

Exact timing will also be contingent on supplies from Vaxzevria®.

Minister Donnelly added:

'Right now we only have confirmed volumes for the next two weeks. I've spoken with the company, while there has also been contact with them from the Taoiseach and the taskforce in recent days to emphasise the urgency and importance of contracted supplies arriving as agreed.'

NIAC made the following recommendations in their latest advice:

  • NIAC has concluded that those of any age (without any previous COVID-19 infection), who have received their first dose of Vaxzevria® should receive their second dose 8-12 weeks later
  • for those aged under 50 years of age who are immunocompetent and who had laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection in the nine months preceding their first dose of Vaxzevria®, a second dose of vaccine is not required, and they can be considered fully protected 15 days after their first dose of vaccine

Disclaimer

Department of Health of Ireland published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:26:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aDAIMLER  : 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
PU
11:33aISIGN MEDIA  : IIROC Trading Resumption - ISD
AQ
11:32aAM BEST  : Revises Outlooks to Positive for CMB Wing Lung Insurance Company Limited
BU
11:31aNATHAN FAMOUS  : to offer 'vegan' dog at 13 stores
AQ
11:31aMUSTI OYJ  : Group plc - Managers' transactions - Pettersson
AQ
11:31aETTEPLAN OYJ : Share repurchase 4.6.2021
AQ
11:31aOPCW ORGANIZATION FOR PROHIBITION OF CHEMICA  : Statement by the OPCW Director-General, at the United Nations Security Council
PU
11:31aTHE HARTFORD  : Donates $1 Million To Accelerate Homeownership In City Of Hartford's Asylum Hill Neighborhood
BU
11:31aCARBON HEALTH  : Acquires CGM-Enabled Virtual Diabetes Clinic Steady Health, Expands Executive Bench to Accelerate Next Stage of Omnichannel Growth
BU
11:30aVINCIT OYJ : Omien Osakkeiden Hankinta 4.6.2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin
2Global equities climb, dollar drops as U.S. jobs data ease inflation fright
3Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5Oil hits two-year high above $72 on OPEC+ discipline, demand hopes

HOT NEWS