Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deposit Protection Corporation issues its Annual Report 2020-21 (14-10-2021)

10/14/2021 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-112

October 14, 2021

Deposit Protection Corporation issues its Annual Report 2020-21

Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC) has issued its first Annual Report today, since the commencement of business in June 2018. The report highlights significant developments made in the areas of deposit protection framework, corporate governance and public awareness, and also includes financial statement of the corporation for FY2021. It merits mentioning here that core responsibility of the DPC is to compensate the depositors for their losses in the event of a bank failure, as provided in the Deposit Protection Corporation Act, 2016.

The Reports shows that the number of depositors covered under the protection offered by the corporation has increased due to healthy growth trend in bank deposits, which further swelled and reached all-timehigh of PKR 20 trillion in FY21. The coverage provided by the corporation mainly covers small depositors. As on December 31, 2020, 98.9% of total depositors of conventional banking and 98.5% of Islamic banking depositors are eligible for deposit protection from DPC in case their bank is declared to have failed by the SBP. In terms of overall volume of deposits as on December 31, 2020, 18% of conventional banking eligible deposits and 13% of Islamic banking eligible deposits are fully protected.

This Annual Report is issued on the back of enhancement of coverage amount to Rs500,000 per depositor-per bank from Rs250,000 prevalent earlier. This 100% increase in coverage amount is expected to benefit individual depositors and has also resulted in increased number of fully protected depositors. The better coverage to depositors is expected to further enhance the depositors' trust in the country's financial system to contribute more towards strengthening of financial stability.

As the concept of explicit and limited deposit protection is still novel in Pakistan, therefore the report tries to educate the readers with basic ideas about deposit protection. It sensitizes its readers on the concepts of single depositor view (SDV) and fixed rate and risk based premium systems. Additionally, the report provides statistics about coverage of deposits and premium collection and also throws light on risk management framework at DPC. The Corporation plans to make such reports a regular annual feature henceforth, to regularly disseminate information on its developments and performance to public and other relevant stakeholders.

Importantly, detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) are also part of the Report for easy understanding of deposit protection mechanism. Being the first such report issued by the Corporation, it attempts to cover all substantial developments since commencement of its business in June 2018.

According to Deposit Protection Corporation Act, 2016, all 33 scheduled banks in Pakistan are member banks of deposit protection scheme under DPC. Out of total 33 member banks, there are four foreign banks, four specialized banks, 20 private sector banks and five public sector banks.

The Annual Report has been placed on DPC's website and can be accessed at:

http://www.dpc.org.pk/Publications/AnnualReports/2021.pdf

The Report will also be widely circulated in printed form.

Page 1

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:56aSILVERCORP METALS : Intersects 7.6 Metres True Width Grading 705 Grams Per Tonne Silver and 1.51% Lead from Vein LM7W at the LMW Mine
AQ
06:56aQUANTA SERVICES : Completes the Previously Announced Acquisition of Blattner
PR
06:56aDIGITALBRIDGE : Appoints Matt Evans as Head of Europe
BU
06:55aYOOMA WELLNESS : Acquires CBD Products Manufacturer N8 Essentials LLC
AQ
06:55aCOMPUTER TASK INCORPORATED : CTG to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9
AQ
06:55aWells Fargo profit rises on reserve release boost
RE
06:52aBank of America profit beats on reserve release boost
RE
06:52aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:52aHearing of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Parliament
PU
06:52aBANK OF AMERICA : Q3 News Release
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: It’s happening
2Inflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar
3Taiwan's TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge
4G20 backs IMF chief's new trust to reach broader range of countries in ..
5ARCELORMITTAL : Credit Suisse takes a positive view

HOT NEWS